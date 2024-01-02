Woodside Energy’s Sangomar Project Marks Significant Milestone: FPSO Departs Singapore for Senegal

In a pivotal development for Senegal’s burgeoning offshore oil industry, Woodside Energy’s Sangomar Project has notched a significant milestone. The Léopold Sédar Senghor Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, a centerpiece of this ambitious project, has embarked on its voyage from Singapore to its offshore location, positioned approximately 100 km from Dakar, Senegal’s vibrant capital.

Senegal’s First Offshore Oil Development

Named in honor of Senegal’s inaugural president, the FPSO is charting a course across 12,000 nautical miles to reach its mooring site situated in waters 2,560 feet deep. The departure signals a crucial stride towards the project’s achievement of first oil, now forecasted for mid-2024. The announcement comes after a delay owing to necessary remedial work undertaken in Singapore, pushing back Woodside’s original plan to initiate production in 2023.

Phase 1 and Anticipated Benefits

Phase 1 of the Sangomar development zeroes in on exploiting less intricate reservoir units and encompasses plans to examine other reservoirs for potential gas export to the mainland. Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill underscored the company’s commitment to ensuring the investment’s benefits are widely dispersed across Senegal.

Technical Specifications and Achievement

The FPSO, transformed from a very large crude carrier by MODEC, is engineered to process up to 100,000 barrels of crude oil daily. It boasts a water injection capacity of 145,000 barrels per day and a minimum storage capacity of 1.3 million barrels of crude oil. MODEC, responsible for the topsides integration and pre-commissioning work in Singapore, spotlighted the technical and execution complexities of this project, particularly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The accomplishment of over 21 million exposure hours without a lost time injury was also notably highlighted.