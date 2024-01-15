en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Senegal

Senegal’s Hann Bay: A Tale of Pollution, Broken Promises, and Hope

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:02 am EST
Senegal’s Hann Bay: A Tale of Pollution, Broken Promises, and Hope

In the heart of Senegal, the once enchanting Hann Bay now tells a tale of decay, its sparkling waters replaced by a cocktail of industrial and household waste. This cove near Dakar, the nation’s capital, stands as a glaring testament to the devastating impact of unchecked pollution. The majority of Senegal’s manufacturing industry, located along the bay’s shores, has been unmitigatedly discharging waste, leading to its grave condition.

Stalled Cleanup Efforts and Broken Promises

In 2018, the government launched a cleanup project, promising a swift and comprehensive reversal of the bay’s degradation. However, this initiative has been marred by slow progress and long periods of inactivity. The project, which had been stalled for several months, has only recently resumed, leaving local residents skeptical of the government’s promises. Despite assurances from the National Sanitation Agency (ONAS) about the resumption of work, the local population continues to bear the brunt of the bay’s pollution.

A Toxic Threat to Health and Biodiversity

The consequences of this pollution are far-reaching. Local fishermen find their catches tainted with E. coli, salmonella, and enterococci, and the bay’s waters are riddled with microplastics and heavy metals. These pollutants pose a serious threat not only to human health but also to the area’s biodiversity, with potentially irreversible damage to the local ecosystem.

The Road to Recovery?

In an attempt to combat the pollution, a wastewater treatment plant is being constructed by the French group Suez, with operations expected to kick off in early 2025. However, the project has faced several roadblocks, including the bankruptcy of a crucial contractor and the challenge of enforcing new regulations on industries. Despite the risks posed by the polluted waters, locals continue to use the beach, driven by necessity and a resilient hope for a cleaner future.

0
Senegal
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Senegal

See more
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
2 days ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
1 min
Rep. Duterte's Legislative and Social Service Achievements Reported
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
1 min
UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps Outlines National Security Strategy
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
2 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Gears Up for 2027 Presidential Race Amid National Support
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
2 mins
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
2 mins
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
2 mins
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
2 mins
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
2 mins
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
2 mins
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app