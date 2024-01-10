en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Humanist Forum in Senegal: A Beacon for Human Rights and Peace

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Humanist Forum in Senegal: A Beacon for Human Rights and Peace

Immersed in the heart of Pikine, Senegal, a beacon of hope and human rights advocacy emerged on January 6, 2024, with the successful convening of the sixth Humanist Forum. Organized by Energie pour le droits de l’Homme Senegal, this collaborative platform elicited active participation from 180 individuals representing a diverse range of organizations.

Thematic Workgroups: A Tapestry of Human Rights Advocacy

The forum ingeniously divided the participants into ten thematic work groups, each tasked with delving into a distinct issue. The themes encompassed a broad spectrum including education in nonviolence, health, environment, women’s and children’s rights, democracy, arts and culture, sports, community development, and emigration. It was a vibrant landscape of intellectual exchange and shared aspirations for a more equitable world.

The Spirit of Fraternity and Diversity

The Humanist Forum was not just about discussions and debates. It was characterized by a profound spirit of fraternity, respect for diversity, and a shared commitment to peace and nonviolence. This spirit was further amplified by the performances of the Arcots theatre activists, who used their art to address critical social issues, creating a unique blend of advocacy and entertainment.

Launching the Third World March for Peace and Nonviolence

A key outcome of this collective endeavour was the inauguration of the Third World March for Peace and Nonviolence in Senegal. Slated for November 2024, this march symbolizes a resounding call for peace, a testament to the enduring strength of human rights advocacy.

Homage to Silo: The Pillar of Universalist Humanism

The forum also provided an opportunity to pay homage to a towering figure in humanism, Silo, the founder of Universalist Humanism. Born on the same date in 1938, Silo’s birth was commemorated, echoing his profound impact on human rights discourse and his enduring legacy.

0
Human Rights Senegal
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
3 mins ago
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
The National Assembly of Ecuador has made a momentous decision: granting amnesty to its military and police forces. This strategic legislative move, framed as a gesture of reinforced morale and legal protection for the nation’s security forces, has sparked a storm of opinions across various sectors of society. Necessary Measure or Potential for Abuse? The
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Israeli Military Raid in Jenin Refugee Camp: A Spark in a Powder Keg
1 hour ago
Israeli Military Raid in Jenin Refugee Camp: A Spark in a Powder Keg
Israeli Military Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp: A Forceful Escalation
1 hour ago
Israeli Military Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp: A Forceful Escalation
Gaza Under Siege: The Dire Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding Amid Bombardment
6 mins ago
Gaza Under Siege: The Dire Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding Amid Bombardment
A Mass Exodus: The Migrant Journey to the US-Mexico Border
22 mins ago
A Mass Exodus: The Migrant Journey to the US-Mexico Border
Helicopter Strikes Near Hospitals Ignite Tensions in Khan Younis
52 mins ago
Helicopter Strikes Near Hospitals Ignite Tensions in Khan Younis
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
1 min
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
3 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
3 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
4 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
6 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
6 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
7 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
7 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
8 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
6 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app