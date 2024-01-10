Humanist Forum in Senegal: A Beacon for Human Rights and Peace

Immersed in the heart of Pikine, Senegal, a beacon of hope and human rights advocacy emerged on January 6, 2024, with the successful convening of the sixth Humanist Forum. Organized by Energie pour le droits de l’Homme Senegal, this collaborative platform elicited active participation from 180 individuals representing a diverse range of organizations.

Thematic Workgroups: A Tapestry of Human Rights Advocacy

The forum ingeniously divided the participants into ten thematic work groups, each tasked with delving into a distinct issue. The themes encompassed a broad spectrum including education in nonviolence, health, environment, women’s and children’s rights, democracy, arts and culture, sports, community development, and emigration. It was a vibrant landscape of intellectual exchange and shared aspirations for a more equitable world.

The Spirit of Fraternity and Diversity

The Humanist Forum was not just about discussions and debates. It was characterized by a profound spirit of fraternity, respect for diversity, and a shared commitment to peace and nonviolence. This spirit was further amplified by the performances of the Arcots theatre activists, who used their art to address critical social issues, creating a unique blend of advocacy and entertainment.

Launching the Third World March for Peace and Nonviolence

A key outcome of this collective endeavour was the inauguration of the Third World March for Peace and Nonviolence in Senegal. Slated for November 2024, this march symbolizes a resounding call for peace, a testament to the enduring strength of human rights advocacy.

Homage to Silo: The Pillar of Universalist Humanism

The forum also provided an opportunity to pay homage to a towering figure in humanism, Silo, the founder of Universalist Humanism. Born on the same date in 1938, Silo’s birth was commemorated, echoing his profound impact on human rights discourse and his enduring legacy.