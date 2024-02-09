Selfies: The Unlikely Threat to Priceless Art

In the milieu of museums and galleries worldwide, a novel and unexpected predicament has surfaced. The humble selfie, a symbol of the digital age's narcissism, has emerged as an unlikely nemesis to the preservation of priceless art and exhibits. Hiscox, a specialist insurer, has reported a worrying uptick in incidents involving visitors, engrossed in capturing the perfect selfie, inadvertently damaging artworks by walking backwards into them.

A 'Pandemic of Selfies'

Robert Read, the head of art and private clients at Hiscox, has described this phenomenon as a 'pandemic of selfies.' This term encapsulates the growing concern among museums and galleries about protecting their valuable exhibits from the unintended consequences of selfie-taking. As a result, venues are increasingly resorting to protective barriers and hiring additional staff to monitor and prevent such accidents.

The use of selfie sticks, once a ubiquitous sight in these institutions, has now been banned in several prominent museums, including London's National Gallery and the British Museum. These measures aim to safeguard not only the artworks but also the visitors' experience, ensuring that the enjoyment of art is not marred by the potential hazards of selfie-taking.

Art Vandalism and the Need for 'Airport-Style Security'

Read also highlighted another emerging threat to the world of art - vandalism by climate activists. He cited an incident where Just Stop Oil activists threw tomato soup at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting. Fortunately, the painting remained unscathed due to the protective glass covering it. However, this incident underscores the growing risk of intentional damage to artworks, adding another layer of complexity to the challenge of preserving them.

In response to these threats, museums may have to consider implementing 'airport-style security' measures to protect their collections adequately. While these measures may seem extreme, they reflect the escalating risks that museums face in preserving their priceless artworks in today's world.

The Financial Impact

Hiscox's art underwriting business reports that half of the losses they cover are due to accidental damage, many of which are caused by selfie-takers. This trend highlights the significant financial impact that selfie-related accidents can have on museums and galleries.

Notable incidents include a 2017 event where a selfie-taker destroyed $200,000 worth of art at a Los Angeles exhibition. In another instance, a Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture was damaged. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the potential costs associated with selfie-taking in museums and galleries.

As museums and galleries grapple with these challenges, they must balance the need to preserve their collections with the desire to provide an engaging and accessible experience for visitors. The 'pandemic of selfies' is a complex issue that requires thoughtful and innovative solutions, reflecting the evolving nature of the relationship between art, audiences, and the digital world.

In this delicate dance between preservation and accessibility, museums and galleries are redefining their roles and responsibilities. As they navigate this new landscape, they are not only safeguarding the world's artistic heritage but also shaping the future of how we interact with and appreciate art.