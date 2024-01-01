en English
Asia

Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
A series of seismic events marked the onset of 2024, with significant earthquakes rattling Indonesia and central Japan. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Papua, Indonesia, on Sunday. Initially, the quake was reported to be of magnitude 6.2 and 46 km deep, but later updates revised it to 6.3 in magnitude and 39 km deep. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System negated the possibility of a tsunami following the quake.

Japan’s Seismic Start to 2024

In a separate incident on Monday, another significant earthquake impacted central Japan. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake near Anamizu in Ishikawa Prefecture led to the issuance of tsunami warnings across the northwestern coasts of Honshu and the western coasts of Hokkaido island. The earthquake resulted in the death of at least one person, the destruction of buildings, and power outages for thousands of homes. Some residents in coastal areas sought safety by evacuating to higher ground.

Minor Tsunami Hits South Korea

In the aftermath of this earthquake, a minor tsunami of under one meter hit South Korea’s east coast. South Korea’s meteorological agency issued a warning about the possibility of more and larger waves. The earthquake also led to significant damage to the region and disrupted some train services and nuclear power plants. Tsunami warnings were downgraded to advisories, but authorities continue to urge residents to remain on alert.

Global Leaders’ Declarations in the New Year

These seismic events occurred as the world transitioned into the new year of 2024, which was marked by celebrations as well as serious declarations from global leaders. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructed his military to prepare to use ‘the most powerful means’ against the United States and South Korea if they opted for military confrontation. In contrast, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen emphasized that peace must be founded on dignity. In other news, Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sentenced to six months in prison for labor law violations, which he denies committing. Peru reported its lowest annual inflation rate in three years at 3.24% for 2023, a minor positive note amidst an economic recession.

Asia World
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

