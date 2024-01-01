Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

A series of seismic events marked the onset of 2024, with significant earthquakes rattling Indonesia and central Japan. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Papua, Indonesia, on Sunday. Initially, the quake was reported to be of magnitude 6.2 and 46 km deep, but later updates revised it to 6.3 in magnitude and 39 km deep. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System negated the possibility of a tsunami following the quake.

Japan’s Seismic Start to 2024

In a separate incident on Monday, another significant earthquake impacted central Japan. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake near Anamizu in Ishikawa Prefecture led to the issuance of tsunami warnings across the northwestern coasts of Honshu and the western coasts of Hokkaido island. The earthquake resulted in the death of at least one person, the destruction of buildings, and power outages for thousands of homes. Some residents in coastal areas sought safety by evacuating to higher ground.

Minor Tsunami Hits South Korea

In the aftermath of this earthquake, a minor tsunami of under one meter hit South Korea’s east coast. South Korea’s meteorological agency issued a warning about the possibility of more and larger waves. The earthquake also led to significant damage to the region and disrupted some train services and nuclear power plants. Tsunami warnings were downgraded to advisories, but authorities continue to urge residents to remain on alert.

