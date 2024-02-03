Section 7 of the Clayton Act: A Pillar of Merger Litigation

Section 7 of the Clayton Act, a cornerstone of antitrust law, has long been a beacon guiding merger litigation. As a former clerk for Judge Reynolds, my experience has taught me to respect the significance of this law and its text. By focusing on the prohibition of mergers that may substantially lessen competition, it sets a standard grounded not in certainty, but in reasonable probability.

Section 7 and the Structural Presumption

The structural presumption in merger litigation presumes that mergers significantly increasing concentration in highly concentrated markets are illegal. This presumption, backed by modern economic theory and empirical work, has found broad agreement among economists. Furthermore, the presumption aligns with precedents set by the Supreme Court, lending it both legal authority and economic consensus.

The Policy Judgment of Congress

The text of Section 7 embodies a policy judgment from Congress. It's a clear signal that the priority lies in preventing anticompetitive mergers over facilitating procompetitive ones. This policy judgment is reflected in the aggressive antitrust enforcement agenda of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) across sectors, most notably in the health care industry.

Merger Reviews and the Government's Burden

In a merger review, the government is tasked with demonstrating that a merger may lessen competition. This lessening, again, need not be a certainty, but a reasonable probability. The structural presumption serves as an essential tool in this assessment. Recent cases, such as the Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard, Inc. merger, the complaint against Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and the lawsuit to block IQVIA Holdings Inc. from acquiring Propel Media, Inc., underscore this point.

As the tide of antitrust law continues to ebb and flow, the role of the structural presumption in merger litigation under Section 7 of the Clayton Act will undoubtedly remain a critical one, supported by both the letter of the law and economic consensus. As we move forward, the lessons learned from Judge Reynolds and the scrutiny of the courts will continue to guide the application of this historic piece of legislation.