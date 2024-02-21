Scottish Ice Rinks Melt Down to Stay Afloat Amidst Soaring Energy Costs

Imagine a world where the crisp, cold air of an ice rink becomes a distant memory, replaced by the warmth of summer activities. This is the reality for Inverness Ice Centre in Scotland, which for the second consecutive year, plans to eliminate its ice for three months. The decision, born out of necessity due to soaring energy costs, reflects a larger crisis facing ice rinks across Scotland.

Advertisment

The Ice Melts Away

Inverness Ice Centre, a hub for ice sports enthusiasts, has seen its monthly energy bill for running its refrigeration plant jump from £12,000 to approximately £25,000, a figure that is unsustainable for the facility. To survive, the rink has adopted an unconventional strategy: going ice-free after the curling season ends in April, through to July. This drastic measure allows the centre to save on energy costs while exploring alternative revenue streams by hosting events like boxing, gigs, and festivals. Jamie Brown, an ice hockey player and coach involved in the centre's decision, expressed the harsh reality: "The rising energy costs are an absolute killer - the cost of keeping the ice frozen is absolutely massive."

A Creative Pivot

Advertisment

While the ice melts, the centre refuses to let the spirit of ice sports do the same. Last year, the space hosted a range of events, including a gig by Scottish singer Callum Beattie and gin and whisky festivals. This year, they are planning an unofficial Euros 24 fans zone, hoping to draw crowds with food stalls and big screens showing games. This pivot to non-ice events is a creative solution to a financial crunch, but it's not without its drawbacks. Brown highlighted the impact on ice sports, particularly ice hockey, where there's a risk young enthusiasts might lose interest during the summer months.

The Future of Ice Sports in Scotland

The situation at Inverness is not isolated. Other rinks across Scotland face similar financial pressures, raising concerns about the future of ice sports in the region. The rink in Perth, known for its association with Olympic curler Eve Muirhead, is one such facility under threat. However, there's a glimmer of hope in the form of community resilience and adaptation. Inverness has teamed up with junior ice hockey clubs in Elgin and Aviemore to keep the sport alive, forming teams to compete in national leagues and mini tournaments. Aviemore, in particular, is looking towards the future with plans to build a new permanent ice rink, aiming to buck the trend of closures and provide a haven for ice sports enthusiasts.

The crisis facing Scottish ice rinks is a stark reminder of the broader challenges posed by rising energy costs. Yet, in the face of adversity, communities are finding innovative ways to adapt, ensuring that the spirit of ice sports continues to thrive. As the ice melts at Inverness Ice Centre, the determination to keep ice sports alive burns brighter than ever.