Savannah Honors African American Heroine Susie Baker King with Historic Square Renaming

In a historic first, Savannah's iconic landscape will bear the name of an African American woman, Susie Baker King. The unveiling of 'Taylor Square' is slated for February 10, honoring a woman who defied the odds during one of the nation's most turbulent periods.

A Beacon Born in Bondage

Born into the cruel confines of slavery in 1848, Susie's journey began in the shadow of bondage. Yet, an insatiable thirst for knowledge led her to secretly receive an education at a time when such pursuits for African Americans were strictly forbidden.

Fuelled by an indomitable spirit, Susie escaped slavery at the tender age of 14. She would later become the first African American teacher to openly educate others in Georgia, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless students.

A Life of Service and Sacrifice

Susie's commitment to her community transcended the classroom. During the American Civil War, she served in the Union Army, offering her skills and dedication to the cause of freedom.

Following the war, Susie and her husband, Officer Edward King, opened a school for Black children in Savannah, providing a beacon of hope and opportunity amidst a landscape of uncertainty.

Even in the face of loss, Susie's resilience shone through. After Edward's death, she remarried and published her memoirs, becoming the first and only African American woman to document her experiences during the Civil War.

Celebrating a Legacy

On February 10, city, county, and state officials will gather to dedicate 'Taylor Square' in Susie's honor. The event will feature speakers, choirs, and a celebration that will continue with local clergy and regional artists, including the McIntosh County Shouters.

As the sun sets on the dedication ceremony, Susie's legacy will stand as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, the power of education, and the enduring promise of progress.

In the heart of Savannah, 'Taylor Square' will serve as a poignant reminder of the past, a celebration of the present, and an inspiration for the future. The renaming is not merely an act of commemoration, but a powerful symbol of a city that continues to honor and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to its rich and diverse tapestry.

In this square, Susie Baker King's story will live on, inspiring generations to come and standing as a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of knowledge.