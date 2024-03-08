Saudi-US Talks Forge Future in Communications Tech: KACST, White House Eye Collaboration

Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and the White House have initiated discussions to strengthen bilateral cooperation in communications technologies, marking a pivotal step towards futuristic connectivity and security enhancements. Munir bin Mahmoud Eldesouki, KACST's president, warmly received Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies, and a delegation from approximately 20 US agencies and companies, including tech giants Amazon and IBM, in Riyadh.

Vision 2030: Bridging Innovation and Industry

Eldesouki highlighted the instrumental role of the Kingdom's national laboratories in expediting technological advancements, fostering a synergy between industry and academia, and propelling innovation in alignment with the Vision 2030 initiative. The discussions extended to national strategies for communications, with a focus on Open RAN innovations, cybersecurity, and the utilization of artificial intelligence in crafting intelligent networks. Representatives from both nations deliberated on the academic partnership's vital role in spurring innovation and the practical application of research outcomes.

Expanding Investment Horizons

Executives and researchers from KACST, STC Group, Aramco, and senior officials from Amazon, Qualcomm, Ciena, IBM, and Ceres Capital engaged in exploratory talks about potential investment opportunities. This collaborative effort underscores a mutual interest in leveraging technological advancements to foster economic growth and stability. The meeting underscored the importance of joint research and development programs, as showcased in an exhibition featuring the Saudi-US Joint Centers of Excellence programs, highlighting the fruitful collaborations between the Kingdom and the United States.

Implications and Future Prospects

This pivotal meeting between KACST and the White House's senior security official opens new avenues for collaboration in communications technology, setting the stage for innovative breakthroughs and enhanced bilateral relations. As both nations venture into this partnership, the focus on cybersecurity, AI, and smart network development promises to usher in a new era of technological prowess and economic prosperity. The discussions not only pave the way for future cooperation but also reinforce the strategic importance of Saudi-US relations in navigating the complexities of the modern digital landscape.