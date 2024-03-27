Saudi Shura Council Enhances Global Diplomacy at 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva

A Saudi Shura Council delegation recently participated in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and associated meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, spotlighting Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering global peace and understanding through parliamentary diplomacy. Dr. Hanan Al Ahmadi, the Shura Council's Assistant Speaker, emphasized the Kingdom's dedication to leveraging inter-parliamentary work as a cornerstone for enhancing international relations and promoting security and stability worldwide.

Building Bridges for Peace

Under the theme "Parliamentary diplomacy: Building bridges for peace and understanding", the Saudi delegation engaged in pivotal discussions aimed at catalyzing parliamentary actions towards achieving global harmony. The meetings served as a platform for exchanging views and strategies to bolster diplomatic efforts, with a focus on the Shura Council's role in articulating Saudi Arabia's perspectives on various international issues.

Strengthening International Relations

The participation of the Saudi delegation underscores the Kingdom's proactive approach to international diplomacy and its significant role in advocating for peace and stability across the globe. By contributing to the dialogue on parliamentary diplomacy, Saudi Arabia reinforces its position as a key player in shaping a more peaceful and understanding world, highlighting its investment in diplomatic channels to bridge gaps between nations.

Implications for Global Diplomacy

This engagement at the IPU Assembly not only enhances Saudi Arabia's diplomatic relations but also sets a precedent for the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in resolving global challenges. By fostering open dialogue and cooperation among parliamentarians worldwide, the Kingdom paves the way for more cohesive international efforts to promote peace, security, and mutual understanding. As Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role in international diplomacy, its efforts at forums like the IPU Assembly are crucial in building stronger, more peaceful global communities.