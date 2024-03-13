Saudi Embassy in US Secures People's Choice Second Place at Embassy Chef Challenge, WashingtonDC

Saudi Arabia's Culinary Diplomacy Shines in Washington

The Saudi Embassy in the United States clinched second place in the People's Choice category at the prestigious Embassy Chef Challenge, held at Union Station in Washington D.C. The embassy showcased the rich culinary heritage of Saudi Arabia with dishes like jareesh, date cake, pistachio cake truffles, and authentic Saudi coffee, prepared by the talented Chef Bandar Al Hanaki. The traditional Saudi ardah dance also captivated the audience, adding a cultural flair to the culinary presentation.

Celebrating Culinary Diplomacy

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the Embassy Chef Challenge, which saw participation from 40 countries. The event aims to foster culinary diplomacy and give attendees a taste of international cuisines usually exclusive to embassy guests. Chefs vied for the People's Choice Award, determined by guest votes, and the Judges' Choice Award, chosen by a panel of cultural and culinary influencers. The Embassy of Barbados, with chefs Damian Leach and Ann Marie Leach, won first place in the People's Choice category with their curry lamb and breadfruit cou cou.

Strengthening Tourism and Hospitality Standards

In related developments, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, has mandated increased inspections of tourist hospitality facilities in Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan. This initiative is part of the "Our Guests are a Priority" campaign aimed at ensuring these facilities adhere to tourism regulations and enhance the quality of services for Umrah pilgrims. The supervisory teams have already conducted numerous inspections, identifying several violations, underscoring the ministry's commitment to high service standards for visitors and pilgrims.

Volunteerism in Makkah

Volunteer efforts in Makkah play a crucial role in supporting pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques. Saudis from across the Kingdom volunteer their services, from transportation assistance to distributing meals and providing language translation. This volunteer spirit aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's goal of promoting volunteer activity and reaching 1 million volunteers by 2030. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques aims to recruit 2,500 volunteers by the end of Ramadan, highlighting the importance of community involvement in enhancing the pilgrimage experience.

The achievements of the Saudi Embassy in the US and the ongoing efforts in Saudi Arabia reflect the Kingdom's commitment to promoting its cultural heritage and improving its hospitality and tourism sectors. These initiatives not only bolster Saudi Arabia's international image but also contribute to the Kingdom's vision of a more interconnected and culturally aware global community.