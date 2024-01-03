Yingli Solar to Supply 1.25 GW Modules for Saudi Arabia’s Saad 2 PV Project

In a significant development in the renewable energy sector, Yingli Solar, known as Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., has inked a deal to provide 1.25 GW of Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.

A Gigantic Leap in Renewable Energy

The Saad 2 PV project is an ambitious initiative by ACWA Power, forming part of the broader renewable energy strategy under the Public Investment Fund’s third round of PV project plans. Boasting a total capacity of 1,255 MW, the Saad 2 project is poised to be one of the largest renewable ventures in the Middle East.

Construction for this grand-scale project is being undertaken by Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., both subsidiaries of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Crucially, the Saad 2 project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ renewable energy initiative. This project is expected to greatly support the nation’s transition towards clean energy, marking a significant stride in environmental sustainability.

The collaboration between Yingli Solar and ACWA Power, including their previous joint venture on the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman, demonstrates the firm relationship and trust in Yingli Solar’s technology and product performance.

Yingli Solar: A Global Player in Energy Transition

Yingli Solar has expressed its commitment to playing a substantial role in the global energy transition. The Chairman of Yingli Solar, Yin Xulong, has expressed confidence in the company’s technology and its continued expansion in the Middle East PV market.

With the adoption of Yingli Solar’s N-type Panda TOPCon technology expected to grow within the evolving PV market, this project holds the promise of contributing significantly towards the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality.