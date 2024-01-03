en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Yingli Solar to Supply 1.25 GW Modules for Saudi Arabia’s Saad 2 PV Project

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Yingli Solar to Supply 1.25 GW Modules for Saudi Arabia’s Saad 2 PV Project

In a significant development in the renewable energy sector, Yingli Solar, known as Yingli Energy Development Co., Ltd., has inked a deal to provide 1.25 GW of Panda N-type TOPCon PV modules for the Saad 2 PV project in Saudi Arabia.

A Gigantic Leap in Renewable Energy

The Saad 2 PV project is an ambitious initiative by ACWA Power, forming part of the broader renewable energy strategy under the Public Investment Fund’s third round of PV project plans. Boasting a total capacity of 1,255 MW, the Saad 2 project is poised to be one of the largest renewable ventures in the Middle East.

Construction for this grand-scale project is being undertaken by Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd., both subsidiaries of Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

Aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Crucially, the Saad 2 project aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ renewable energy initiative. This project is expected to greatly support the nation’s transition towards clean energy, marking a significant stride in environmental sustainability.

The collaboration between Yingli Solar and ACWA Power, including their previous joint venture on the 575 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman, demonstrates the firm relationship and trust in Yingli Solar’s technology and product performance.

Yingli Solar: A Global Player in Energy Transition

Yingli Solar has expressed its commitment to playing a substantial role in the global energy transition. The Chairman of Yingli Solar, Yin Xulong, has expressed confidence in the company’s technology and its continued expansion in the Middle East PV market.

With the adoption of Yingli Solar’s N-type Panda TOPCon technology expected to grow within the evolving PV market, this project holds the promise of contributing significantly towards the global goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

0
Business Energy Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SoftwareOne Acquires Novis Euforia to Bolster SAP Practice

By Safak Costu

Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market

By BNN Correspondents

Chef Quentin Welch Appointed as Executive Chef of Bourbon Steak DC

By BNN Correspondents

Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde

By Rizwan Shah

TAG Oil Ltd. Encounters Drilling Challenges in T100 Well ...
@Business · 32 seconds
TAG Oil Ltd. Encounters Drilling Challenges in T100 Well ...
heart comment 0
Shree Cements Ltd. Stock Edges Up Amid Falling Market

By Shivani Chauhan

Shree Cements Ltd. Stock Edges Up Amid Falling Market
Bangladesh’s EGCB to Construct Three Solar Power Plants in a Leap towards Green Energy

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh's EGCB to Construct Three Solar Power Plants in a Leap towards Green Energy
David Group’s $2 Billion Casino Project: A Game-Changer for Fiji’s Employment Landscape

By Aqsa Younas Rana

David Group's $2 Billion Casino Project: A Game-Changer for Fiji's Employment Landscape
Banking Stocks: A Detailed Analysis and Price Targets for 2024

By Salman Akhtar

Banking Stocks: A Detailed Analysis and Price Targets for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
16 seconds
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Showcase of Competition and Triumph
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
27 seconds
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
28 seconds
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
28 seconds
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
29 seconds
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
32 seconds
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
33 seconds
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
33 seconds
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
33 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app