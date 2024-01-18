en English
Business

Welspun Corp’s Associate Company EPIC Secures Orders Worth Rs 3,000 Crore in Saudi Arabia

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
Welspun Corp’s Associate Company EPIC Secures Orders Worth Rs 3,000 Crore in Saudi Arabia

Welspun Corp’s associate company, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), has secured orders worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore in Saudi Arabia. The contracts, which include a substantial deal with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) and orders from Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), will begin to significantly influence the earnings reports from the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024/2025 and continue to have a positive impact through to the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026/2027.

Securing Major Contracts

The orders include a noteworthy contract with SWCC valued at over SAR 1 billion (Rs 2,200 crore) for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, inclusive of value-added tax. In addition, EPIC has secured a contract with Aramco worth more than SAR 153 million (Rs 339 crore) for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes, and another order for double jointing and coating of steel pipes estimated at over SAR 170 million (Rs 377 crore), both inclusive of value-added tax.

Welspun Corp’s Market Growth

Upon the announcement of these orders, Welspun Corp’s stock rose by 1.33 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹577.95 as of 10:03 am. Its stock has seen a significant rise of 4.6% to reach an all-time high of 596.40 rupees and has registered a growth of 9% so far within the week. The stock is on track for its eleventh straight month and fourth consecutive quarter of gains, with a surge of more than 131% in 2023, marking its third successive yearly rise.

Welspun Corp’s Global Presence

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), the flagship company of the Welspun Group, is among the largest manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally, with a presence across six continents and 50 countries. Its associate, EPIC, is a leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes in Saudi Arabia. The recent orders from Saudi Arabia for supplying pipes worth $100 million for oil and gas projects further solidify the company’s robust presence in the Middle East market.

0
Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

