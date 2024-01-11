Vale Advances Sustainable Mining Initiatives in Middle East with Mega Hub Project

Vale, a leading mining corporation, is progressing its sustainable mining ventures in the Middle East, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company’s participation at the Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia marked a significant stride in its regional growth, launching the Mega Hub project in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City. This initiative is set to transform the steelmaking industry by cutting down CO2 emissions by up to 60% through the manufacturing of iron ore briquettes for the production of Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).

Mutual Agreement to Advance Iron Ore Briquettes Project

An MoU was inked with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to propel the Iron Ore Briquettes Project in the Kingdom. Vale’s CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo participated in a panel deliberating the evolution of Africa, Western & Central Asia into processing and manufacturing hubs. He underscored the technological innovations that the Mega Hub will bring to the table.

Industry Leaders Discuss Project’s Potential

Team Vale, including Mark Cutifani, the Base Metals Chairman, and Emily Olson, Chief of Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, also engaged in talks highlighting the project’s potential to support Saudi Arabia’s desire to become an industrial leader as part of its Vision 2030.

Vale’s Commitment to Sustainable Development

Vale’s contributions to the region encompass $1.2 billion in supply chain growth, $10 million in sustainability and social responsibility, and $87 million in eco-friendly operations. The company’s dedication to sustainable growth and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 were key talking points during the forum, emphasizing the importance of green steel industry development and the mutual chase for a sustainable future.