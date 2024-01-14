en English
Business

Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Unveiling a New Era of Exclusivity: Saudi Awwal Bank and ALTANFEETHI Collaborate for Enhanced Customer Experience

The burgeoning partnership between the Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and ALTANFEETHI heralds a new era of exclusive services for SAB Emirates and Alfursan credit card holders at King Khalid International Airport. This collaboration, steeped in the ethos of client-centricity, goes beyond the familiar to offer bespoke benefits designed to elevate the travel experience from the moment cardholders set foot in the airport.

Unveiling An Exclusive Travel Experience

From the outset, SAB cardholders will be treated to an array of exceptional services. These include access to a private entrance, dedicated check-in counters, and special security and immigration desks. The objective is to offer a seamless and stress-free travel experience, a welcome departure from the usual hustle and bustle associated with airports.

The Alawwal Lounge by Tanfeethi

One of the key features of the partnership is the ‘Alawwal Lounge by Tanfeethi’, a haven of comfort nestled in Terminal 3. This lounge caters exclusively to SAB cardholders, offering them a tranquil space to unwind and recharge before their journey. The Alawwal Lounge exemplifies the commitment of both SAB and ALTANFEETHI to enhancing the well-being of their clients.

Innovation and Synergy: The Core of the Partnership

Bandar Al-Gheshayan, Chief of Wealth & Personal Banking Officer at SAB, underscored the bank’s commitment to innovating client-centric solutions that raise the bar in service standards. This partnership is emblematic of SAB’s dedication to its customers and its constant pursuit of excellence. Muhammad Al-Himsh, CEO of the Commercial Sector at ALTANFEETHI, illuminated the strategic nature of the collaboration, highlighting its intent to deliver an unmatched travel experience to SAB’s customers at the airport. This agreement embodies the synergy between SAB and ALTANFEETHI’s brand identities, attesting to SAB’s leadership in the card benefits sector with an unwavering focus on detail and customer satisfaction.

Business Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

