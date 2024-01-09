en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Trilateral Defense Talks: Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Defense Self-Sufficiency

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:52 am EST
Trilateral Defense Talks: Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia Forge Path to Defense Self-Sufficiency

In a move signaling a significant shift in the global defense landscape, top military officials from Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia convened during the second Trilateral Defense Collaboration meeting held in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The gathering, hosted at the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistani army, aimed to explore potential avenues for augmenting cooperation in defense equipment technologies.

Joint Efforts for Defense Self-sufficiency

The crux of the meeting revolved around the joint development of research and development (R&D) in the defense sector, with an ambitious goal of achieving self-sufficiency in defense. The three nations, cognizant of the rapidly advancing military technologies, pledged to pool their intellectual, technical, financial, and human resources to meet this objective. As the defense industry’s demands evolve, the pursuit of self-sufficiency indicates a strategic shift towards independence and resilience.

Strengthening Historical ‘Brotherly Relations’

Beyond the technical discussions, the meeting served as an affirmation of the longstanding ‘brotherly relations’ among the three countries. Emphasizing the importance of their shared history, the officials underscored the need to accelerate collaborative efforts for common objectives. This renewed commitment to unity and cooperation is a testament to the shared values and mutual respect that have long characterized the relations among these nations.

Türkiye’s Defense Industry Success

The defense industry in Türkiye has registered remarkable success, notably achieving a record export level of $5.5 billion in 2023. Its triumphs, coupled with the shared vision of the trilateral platform, could potentially transform the global defense landscape. Türkiye’s achievements serve as a beacon of what is achievable through concerted effort, innovative thinking, and strategic partnerships.

Looking Ahead: The World Defense Show in Riyadh

The trilateral platform is set to further its discussions during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, scheduled for the following month. The next meeting is likely to build on the momentum established in Rawalpindi, continuing the conversation on defense cooperation and self-sufficiency. As the defense sector globally grapples with unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the forthcoming meeting in Riyadh will be a crucial juncture for these three nations and their strategic ambitions.

As the inaugural meeting of the collaboration, which took place in Riyadh in August 2023, set the foundation, the subsequent gatherings continue to fortify this unique partnership. This trilateral cooperation is more than a symbol of unity among Pakistan, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia. It is a shared vision for a self-sufficient, robust, and resilient defense sector that can navigate the complexities of the 21st-century battlefield.

0
Military Pakistan Saudi Arabia
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
4 mins ago
Major General Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Along Indo-Myanmar Border
Major General Vikas Lakhera, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North), has recently embarked on a significant visit to the Assam Rifles Company Operating Base at Lungwa in Nagaland’s Mon district. In a comprehensive review of the security conditions along the Indo-Myanmar border, the General had an extensive engagement with the military personnel and local
Major General Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Along Indo-Myanmar Border
Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News
44 mins ago
Kellen Giuda Takes on Capital Markets with KG Capital; Sells American Military News
Delivery Delays for Canadian-Pledged Air Defense System to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
46 mins ago
Delivery Delays for Canadian-Pledged Air Defense System to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
China's Submarine Fleet Expands and Modernizes: A New Power Under the Sea
4 mins ago
China's Submarine Fleet Expands and Modernizes: A New Power Under the Sea
An Atypical Moment: IDF Soldiers' 'Awesome' Experience in Khan Younis
8 mins ago
An Atypical Moment: IDF Soldiers' 'Awesome' Experience in Khan Younis
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
33 mins ago
COAS General Manoj Pande Inspires Cadets at NCC Republic Day Camp 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
2 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
3 mins
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
3 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
5 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
5 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
5 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
6 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
7 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
7 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
21 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
51 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app