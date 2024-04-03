Treyam in NEOM: Unveiling the World's Longest Sky Pool Resort on a Bridge

Amidst the ambitious strides of Saudi Arabia's NEOM project, a new marvel, Treyam, emerges, promising a blend of luxury, innovation, and sustainability. Set against the backdrop of the expansive desert and serene sea, Treyam is not just a resort but a testament to architectural brilliance and a harbinger of a new era in luxury tourism. Designed by the visionary trio Mark Foster Gage, Bashayer Bamohsen, and Joe Tabet, Treyam stands near the Line on the Gulf of Aqaba, encapsulating the essence of an oasis where the desert meets the sea.

Architectural Wonder Meets Luxury

Treyam's unique design, featuring the world's longest sky pool at a staggering 1,476 feet, bridges a lagoon and integrates seamlessly with the natural landscape, minimizing land intervention. The resort offers 250 luxurious rooms, each providing a personal portal to the underwater world with glass floors and ceilings. The infinity pool, extending over four football fields, offers guests the sensation of floating into the sky, merging the cool blue waters with the horizon.

An Oasis of Experiences

Beyond its architectural marvels, Treyam is a sanctuary for the adventurous and those seeking tranquility. With wellness and fitness amenities, spa treatments, and water-based activities like scuba diving and windsurfing, the resort caters to every whim. Its commitment to sustainability ensures that luxury coexists with the preservation of the natural integrity of the shoreline, offering panoramic views that celebrate the region's natural splendor.

Future of Travel and Sustainability

As part of Saudi Arabia's NEOM project, Treyam embodies the future of travel, focusing on creating unforgettable experiences that resonate long after the visit. The resort's visionary design and commitment to sustainability set a new benchmark for luxury tourism, promising a future where travel is not just about places but about meaningful interactions with nature and innovative architectural experiences. Treyam is more than a destination; it's a journey into the heart of luxury, sustainability, and architectural innovation.

As Treyam gears up to welcome guests, it stands as a beacon of what the future holds for luxury tourism and sustainable development. Its unique blend of architectural innovation, luxury, and commitment to the environment invites guests to experience the unparalleled beauty of NEOM, offering a glimpse into a world where nature and luxury exist in harmony. Treyam is not just a stay; it's an experience that promises to redefine the essence of luxury travel.