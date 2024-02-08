The Rise of Neom: A City of the Future Amid Controversy

Amid the vast expanse of the Saudi Arabian desert, an ambitious urban project is taking shape, captured in a series of striking images shared by The Line's chief operating officer, Giles Pendleton. The photographs, offering an aerial perspective of the ongoing construction, reveal the sheer scale of the 170-kilometer urban development, a cornerstone of the Neom megacity project.

The Line: A Beacon of Progress

The Line, a city of the future, is rapidly materializing. The images shared by Pendleton show excavation work in progress, with temporary structures for workers dotting the desert landscape. Despite the project's monumental scope, the progress is tangible and undeniable, stretching from the mountains to the sea.

Among the various components of Neom, the Sindalah Island Resort is notably advanced. Designed by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, the resort's hotel structures are nearing completion. Slated to open its doors to guests in early 2024, Sindalah is set to be the first section of Neom to be fully operational.

Oxagon, another key component, is also making steady progress. Designed by the Danish studio BIG, this industrial city is being constructed at the Red Sea port, with developmental preparations well underway.

Neom: A Mosaic of Regions

Neom is not just a single project but a mosaic of interconnected regions. These include Trojena, a planned ski resort, and several tourist resorts along the Gulf of Aqaba. The project aims to create a sustainable, futuristic city that coexists harmoniously with nature.

The centerpiece of this ambitious vision is The Line, a city designed to be 500 meters wide, 200 meters tall, and 170 kilometers long. With a projected population of 9 million, it is expected to contribute $48 billion to Saudi Arabia's GDP by 2030.

Controversy Amidst Progress

However, the Neom project is not without controversy. Human rights organizations, including ALQST, have raised concerns about forced evictions and alleged abuses related to the project. Three men are reported to have been sentenced to death after being evicted from the Neom site, sparking concerns from the UN Human Rights Council.

Additionally, environmentalists, such as Professor William Sutherland, have expressed concerns about the potential impact on migratory bird routes. The construction of a $4.7 billion artificial lake and the disruption of natural habitats could have lasting effects on the region's biodiversity.

Saudi Arabia has denied any abuses related to the Neom project, maintaining that all development is being carried out in accordance with international standards and best practices.

As the construction of Neom continues, the world watches with a mix of anticipation and apprehension. The project promises a new era of urban living, but not without significant ethical and environmental challenges. The aerial images shared by Pendleton offer a glimpse into this transformative journey, one that is as complex as it is compelling.

In the heart of the Saudi Arabian desert, a city of the future is rising. Amid controversy and concern, Neom's progress continues, a testament to human ambition and the quest for a sustainable tomorrow.