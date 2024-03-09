Telangana Mother Appeals to S Jaishankar for Daughter's Rescue from Abusive Husband in Saudi

In a distressing plea for help, a woman from Telangana's Rangareddy district has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek party, seeking urgent intervention for her daughter and grandchildren's return from Saudi Arabia. Sabera Begum's letter reveals a harrowing tale of abuse, dowry demands, and confinement faced by her daughter, Saba Begum, at the hands of her Bangladeshi husband, Ali Hussain Aziz Ul Rahman, in Makkah.

Advertisment

Dire Circumstances Lead to Desperate Measures

Saba's ordeal began when Rahman, dissatisfied with dowry, divorced and then physically abused her, restricting any communication with her family. The situation escalated when Rahman remarried, subjecting both his wives to physical abuse. In a brave attempt to escape this torment, Saba and her children fled to Jeddah, finding temporary refuge in a hotel. Sabera's letter to the authorities outlines the gravity of her daughter's predicament and her plea for governmental intervention to bring them back to India safely.

Community and Political Support

Advertisment

The letter has garnered attention not just from the government but also from local political figures like Amjed Ullah Khan of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek, highlighting the community's role in rallying support for the victims. This case sheds light on the broader issues of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and the challenges faced by Indian nationals abroad, especially women in vulnerable situations.

Hope on the Horizon

As the plea reaches the desks of influential leaders and activists, there is a glimmer of hope for Saba and her children. The global community's response to such incidents is crucial in providing not just immediate relief but also in setting a precedent for how such cases are handled in the future, emphasizing the importance of safety, justice, and support for victims of domestic abuse and exploitation abroad.