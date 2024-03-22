TAV Airports Invests $275 Million in Madinah Airport Expansion for 18 Million Annual Passengers

Turkish airport operator TAV Airports, in collaboration with its consortium partner, has announced a significant investment of $275 million to expand the capacity of Madinah Airport. This move aims to increase the airport's capacity to handle 18 million passengers annually, a substantial rise from its current 8 million passenger capacity. The company's board of directors confirmed the investment, signaling a strategic step towards accommodating the growing passenger traffic and aligning with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 tourism goals.

Strategic Expansion and Development

The expansion project, set to kick off in the first half of 2024 and conclude by 2027, involves constructing a new domestic terminal and enhancing the existing terminal for international flights. Covering an area of 40,000 square meters, the new domestic terminal will significantly contribute to the airport's capacity. The comprehensive investment plan also includes improving associated infrastructure like connecting roads and parking facilities. TAV Airports' commitment of $71.5 million represents a 26% stake in the joint venture, underscoring its substantial role in the project's financing, which is expected to follow a 70% debt and 30% equity scheme.

Supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

TAV Airports CEO, Serkan Kaptan, highlighted the investment's alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to boost the country's tourism sector by attracting more visitors. The expansion project is not only a testament to TAV Airports' successful 12-year operation of Madinah Airport but also a strategic move to cater to the increasing passenger traffic, especially post-pandemic. In 2022, the airport witnessed a 49% increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous year, emphasizing the urgent need for expansion to accommodate the surging demand.

A Milestone in Airport Development

Madinah Airport, also known as Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, has been a focal point of TAV Airports and its consortium partners since 2012. The consortium's efforts have notably led to the inauguration of a renovated passenger terminal in 2015, with an investment of approximately $1.2 billion. This terminal set a benchmark by becoming the first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive Leadership Energy Environmental Design (LEED) certification. The airport's operation by the consortium is secured under a concession until May 2041, indicating a long-term commitment to its development and success.

As this ambitious project unfolds, the expanded Madinah Airport is poised to become a key gateway to the Holy Land, supporting Saudi Arabia's objective of becoming a global tourism hub. The strategic investment by TAV Airports and its consortium partners not only reflects confidence in the region's growth potential but also underscores a significant contribution to the global aviation industry's recovery and growth post-pandemic. With the expansion, Madinah Airport is set to enhance its role in connecting cultures and facilitating economic growth through increased tourism and trade.