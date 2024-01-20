Target Partners Capital Company Gets Green Light for Advising Activities in Saudi Securities Market

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia has given the green light to Target Partners Capital Company, granting it the necessary permissions to conduct advising activities in the Securities Business. This follows a resolution passed by the CMA on August 2, 2023, which set the stage for Target Partners Capital Company to complete all business commencement requirements.

A New Chapter for Target Partners Capital Company

Target Partners Capital Company is now officially licensed to offer financial advice within the Saudi securities market. This development is in line with the regulatory framework established by the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations. This milestone allows the company to operate legally within the Kingdom's financial sector. It can now provide expert advice to clients on securities investments, playing a pivotal role in the growth and stability of the capital market.

A Boost for Saudi's Capital Market

The CMA remains committed to enforcing the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations. The goal is to foster an advanced, stable capital market that ensures just, sufficient, and transparent security trading. The licensing of Target Partners Capital Company aligns with this vision, bolstering the capital market's robustness.

Partnerships and Future Developments

The licensing of Target Partners Capital Company is a significant step forward in Saudi Arabia's financial landscape. It marks the beginning of a new era of financial advisory services in the Kingdom's securities market, paving the way for a more dynamic and resilient capital market.