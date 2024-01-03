en English
Business

Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing Sector

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Surge in New Industrial Licenses Marks Robust Growth in Manufacturing Sector

In a significant surge compared to the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 158 new industrial licenses in October 2023. These licenses, amounting to a total investment value of SAR 11.5 billion, signal a strong push towards economic diversification in line with the country’s Vision 2030.

Industrial Make-up of New Licenses

The majority of these licenses were granted to three key sectors: food production, non-metallic mineral products, and metal casting. In particular, food production received the lion’s share with 31 licenses issued, followed by non-metallic mineral product manufacturing (21), and metal casting (17).

Small Enterprises and National Factories Take the Lead

Small-sized enterprises were the main beneficiaries, receiving over 83% of the new licenses. National factories also dominated the license issuance, accounting for nearly 78% of the total. This indicates a concerted drive to boost local manufacturing and promote the growth of small businesses.

Rise in Production Start-ups

In addition to the licenses, October saw 113 factories kick-starting production, with a total investment of SAR 12.24 billion. Here too, national factories led the pack, representing approximately 74% of the production start-ups. The non-metallic mineral industries were at the forefront of these start-ups.

Year-to-Date Performance and Future Outlook

Looking at the broader picture, from January to October, the ministry issued a total of 1,127 licenses. By the end of October, the number of factories either in operation or under construction stood at 11,388, backed by investments totaling SAR 1.509 trillion. With this momentum, the industrial sector appears to be on a robust growth trajectory, bolstering the country’s ambitions for economic diversification.

Business Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

