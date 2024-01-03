en English
SPCC Adjusts Fuel Prices with Saudi Aramco: Echoes of Global Fuel Price Shifts

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
SPCC Adjusts Fuel Prices with Saudi Aramco: Echoes of Global Fuel Price Shifts

In a significant development for Saudi Arabia’s cement industry, the Southern Province Cement Company (SPCC) has announced that it will be adjusting the fuel prices it pays to Saudi Aramco from January 1, 2024. This decision comes after SPCC received a notification about the change in fuel prices on January 2, 2024, a move that is bound to have a significant impact on the company’s manufacturing process.

Impact on Production Costs

The price amendment will inevitably lead to an increase in production costs for SPCC, a reality that the company has communicated to its shareholders. The ramifications of this change are expected to be apparent in the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. However, the full financial impact will only be disclosed once it is fully known and calculated.

Measures to Mitigate Impact

Despite the anticipated increase in costs, SPCC remains committed to finding ways to mitigate the effects of this price increase. The company, like many others in the Saudi cement industry, is exploring various strategies to lessen the financial burden that this amendment could impose.

Global Impact on Fuel Prices

The shift in fuel prices is not restricted to Saudi Arabia alone. South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, has also announced a fuel price adjustment based on various international and local factors. These include decreased crude oil prices, changes in international petroleum product prices, the Rand/US Dollar exchange rate, the implementation of the Slate Levy, and the Octane differential between 95 and 93 petrol grades.

The global fuel price adjustments underscore the interconnected nature of the world’s economies and the domino effect that changes in one sector can have on others. As the ripple effects of these fuel price changes become apparent in the coming months, industries worldwide will be closely watching and adapting their strategies accordingly.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

