Saudi Arabia

SPARK Forges New Partnership for Major Development Projects

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:57 am EST
SPARK Forges New Partnership for Major Development Projects

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Saudi Arabia has fortified its commitment to promoting business growth and enriching the quality of life for its employees through a new partnership. The park has allied with the Affordable Housing Company, an offshoot of the Saudi developer Bin Saedan Group, for the development of two pivotal projects – a residential apartment complex and a commercial office development. The projects are projected to impart a significant boost to SPARK’s appeal to businesses.

Developments on the Horizon

The residential complex, spanning over 50,000 sq. m., will feature 459 fully furnished apartments with smart technologies, catering to long-stay tenants. The apartments will be available in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations, and the project represents a $50m investment. The first phase of this ambitious project is expected to reach completion by Q4 2025. This venture marks the third collaboration between SPARK and Bin Saedan Group.

In addition to the residential project, SPARK has signed a lease agreement with Affordable House Company for the development of commercial offices. It will cover over 15,000 sq. m. of leasable area, with facilities such as multifunctional spaces, gyms, and restaurants. These offices will partially rely on green energy, echoing a commitment to sustainability.

Broader Industrial Developments

Furthermore, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has disclosed plans for ten new development projects across six industrial cities, with a collective value surpassing SAR538 million. MODON aims to cultivate opportunities for value chain initiatives and enhance local content. Among these agreements, MODON has penned a contract to establish 80 factories and ready-made products in Al-Ahsa and Taif’s industrial cities.

Comments from the Leadership

Engineer Saif Al Qahtani, CEO of SPARK, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion of their commercial and residential offerings. He envisages a dynamic ecosystem that integrates various zones and spaces within the park. The ongoing developments at SPARK are a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering a conducive business environment and enhancing lifestyle offerings for employees.

Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

