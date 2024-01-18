In a recent development, the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company, colloquially known as solutions, has successfully renewed and expanded its banking facilities agreement with the Saudi National Bank (SNB). This reworked agreement, aligned with the principles of Sharia law, aims to fortify solutions' financial flexibility and resilience.

Funding Allocations and Financial Provisions

Effective from January 18, 2024, the funding will be strategically directed towards issuing letters of credit and guarantees, as well as bolstering the company's working capital. In an intricate financial setup, the credit facilities encapsulate a short-term line of SAR 1 billion with a one-year term. This is complemented by a five-year medium-term funding of SAR 500 million, which has been accessible since June 27, 2022.

Etihad Etisalat Company's Financial Agreement

In a parallel development, the Etihad Etisalat Company, widely known as Mobily, has also secured a SAR 4.80 billion financing agreement with SNB in January 2024. These financial covenants are demonstrative of the robust banking synergy between the telecom sector and financial institutions in Saudi Arabia.

Financial Performance of Solutions and SNB

During the first nine months of 2023, solutions reported a substantial net profit of SAR 1.03 billion. This financial success is concurrent with SNB reporting an uptick in its net income, underscoring the financial health of both entities and the larger economic ecosystem.

In other financial news, the fintech firm DailyPay recently closed a $75 million equity round and expanded an existing secured credit facility by an additional $100 million, with the financing provided by Citi. These funds will be utilized to spur growth and venture into new markets. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is broadening its footprint in Saudi Arabia by securing a license to operate a banking business in the kingdom, further diversifying the financial landscape in the region.