Saudi Arabia

Six Senses Wadi Safar: A Luxurious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Six Senses Wadi Safar: A Luxurious Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Six Senses, a global leader in luxury hospitality, has announced the development of a new premium resort, Six Senses Wadi Safar, in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah region. This exclusive destination, scheduled for opening in 2026, is being developed in collaboration with the Diriyah Company.

Spectacular Design and Locale

The resort will house 80 guestrooms, each offering breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding valley. These rooms are grouped across five clusters atop a hill, providing an elevated and serene experience. The design of the resort is deeply rooted in the region’s heritage and embraces the original Najdi-style architecture, creating a brilliant fusion of tradition and modernity.

Wellness and Luxury

The Six Senses Spa will stand as the centerpiece of wellness at the resort. This facility will offer a multitude of sensory experiences ranging from dedicated suites for sight and touch to a comprehensive gym and yoga studio. Here, guests can indulge in signature massages, biohacking tools, and multiday retreats. The resort will also champion the brand’s flagship wellness initiatives including Sleep with Six Senses and Eat With Six Senses.

Cultural Experience & Activities

The resort introduces the ‘Grow With Six Senses’ activity program with a local twist, to immerse guests in the cultural richness of the region. Activities such as mud brick making, Najdi design workshops, Sadu weaving, and pottery promise an enriching experience. Additionally, the resort offers easy access to the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site in nearby Diriyah, offering guests a glimpse into the historical and cultural heritage of the region.

As a secluded haven for the discerning and intrepid, Six Senses Wadi Safar is set to become a coveted destination for wellness seekers and history enthusiasts. With its luxurious offerings and a commitment to sustainable practices, the resort is poised to transform the luxury hospitality landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

