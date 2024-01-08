en English
Saudi Arabia

Singapore’s Haj Quota for 2023 Filled: 54,000 Await Their Turn

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Singapore’s annual Haj pilgrimage quota for 2023 stands at 900, mirroring the allotment from the previous year. This allocation, agreed upon by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, was promptly filled by eligible individuals. The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) facilitated this through the MyHajSG portal, an online platform for managing Haj registrations.

All Places Assigned

Despite a waiting list of 54,000 in the Advance Haj Registration System (AHRS), all 900 places have been successfully assigned. Prospective pilgrims were contacted based on their position in the AHRS. Upon confirmation of their participation, these individuals proceeded to purchase packages from authorized travel agents. The swift assignment of spaces is testament to the efficiency of the online portal and the eagerness of Singapore’s Muslim community to partake in this sacred pilgrimage.

The Role of MUIS

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) plays a pivotal role in managing the Haj pilgrimage process. The Council liaises with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, ensuring the welfare and safety of Singapore’s pilgrims. MUIS’s efficient use of the MyHajSG portal, and its transparent allocation of places, has earned recognition and gratitude from the community.

Application Fee for Haj Registrations

As part of the registration process, an application fee is levied on each prospective pilgrim. This fee stands at S$285 until the close of 2025. However, starting 2026, the fee will be marginally increased to S$330. The implementation of the application fee is a necessary step to facilitate a smooth and efficient registration process, ensuring that the sacred journey remains accessible to all eligible individuals.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

