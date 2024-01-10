en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SEC Powers Up King Abdullah Economic City’s Next Phases: A Step Towards Vision 2030

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
SEC Powers Up King Abdullah Economic City’s Next Phases: A Step Towards Vision 2030

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and its subsidiary National Electricity Transmission (NET), have inked two critical agreements with Emaar, The Economic City (EEC) to power the upcoming phases of the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Jeddah. The KAEC, a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, is about to enter its second and third phases of development, and the agreements with SEC and NET are pivotal to its successful execution.

Powering the Future of KAEC

The first of these agreements signifies the integration of the main substation within KAEC into NET’s expansive electrical system network. This integration ensures the seamless transfer and distribution of electricity across the entire economic city. The second agreement promises the supply of electrical service to energize the diverse projects within KAEC. The availability of reliable and efficient power is an essential requirement for the successful completion and operation of these projects.

Igniting the Industrial Valley

One of the most noteworthy projects within KAEC’s third phase is the Industrial Valley, which is set to host an international industrial sector specializing in electric car manufacturing. This includes the Saudi Ceer Company factory and the Lucid electric car company factories. The provision of electricity to these factories is vital for their operations, production, and ultimately, their contribution to the Kingdom’s industrial growth and Vision 2030.

Commitment to Vision 2030

The agreements were signed in the august presence of the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. In his remarks, SEC’s CEO Khalid bin Hamad Al Qunun emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with high-reliability electrical solutions. EEC Managing Director Mansour bin Abdulrahman Al Salem echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that these agreements are instrumental in meeting the growing energy demand in KAEC, which is poised to be a hub for projects contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

0
Business Energy Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
33 seconds ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
As the bond market continues to rally, there’s a sense of flourishing profitability among investors. Bond prices have been on an upward trajectory while yields have been dipping, leading to a lull in concerns about escalating budget deficits. However, beneath the surface of this prosperity, a massive debt problem continues to swell, mounting to a
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
2 mins ago
Nikkei 225 Hits 33-year High Amid Mixed Global Market Performance
German Industrial Production: Sixth Consecutive Monthly Decline
3 mins ago
German Industrial Production: Sixth Consecutive Monthly Decline
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
46 seconds ago
European Union Eyes Microsoft's $13 Billion Investment in OpenAI Amidst Internal Turmoil
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
52 seconds ago
Reliance Industries' Massive Investment in India: A Commitment to Growth
Mukesh Ambani Commits to Gujarat's Green Growth at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
2 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani Commits to Gujarat's Green Growth at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
20 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
39 seconds
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
47 seconds
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
2 mins
Nutritional Expert Releases E-Book on Ramadan Wellness and Optimal Fasting
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
2 mins
Mother and Child's Health Crisis in Mould-Infested Flat Spurs 'Awaab's Law'
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
2 mins
Asteroid 2024 AS1 Approaches Earth: A Roundup of Today's Global News
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
2 mins
Beijing Unveils Cross-Strait 'Model Zone' Ahead of Taiwan Vote: A Strategic Move?
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
3 mins
Senator Robert Menendez Defiantly Denies Bribery Charges in Senate Speech
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
20 seconds
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app