SEC Powers Up King Abdullah Economic City’s Next Phases: A Step Towards Vision 2030

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and its subsidiary National Electricity Transmission (NET), have inked two critical agreements with Emaar, The Economic City (EEC) to power the upcoming phases of the King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Jeddah. The KAEC, a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, is about to enter its second and third phases of development, and the agreements with SEC and NET are pivotal to its successful execution.

Powering the Future of KAEC

The first of these agreements signifies the integration of the main substation within KAEC into NET’s expansive electrical system network. This integration ensures the seamless transfer and distribution of electricity across the entire economic city. The second agreement promises the supply of electrical service to energize the diverse projects within KAEC. The availability of reliable and efficient power is an essential requirement for the successful completion and operation of these projects.

Igniting the Industrial Valley

One of the most noteworthy projects within KAEC’s third phase is the Industrial Valley, which is set to host an international industrial sector specializing in electric car manufacturing. This includes the Saudi Ceer Company factory and the Lucid electric car company factories. The provision of electricity to these factories is vital for their operations, production, and ultimately, their contribution to the Kingdom’s industrial growth and Vision 2030.

Commitment to Vision 2030

The agreements were signed in the august presence of the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. In his remarks, SEC’s CEO Khalid bin Hamad Al Qunun emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 with high-reliability electrical solutions. EEC Managing Director Mansour bin Abdulrahman Al Salem echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that these agreements are instrumental in meeting the growing energy demand in KAEC, which is poised to be a hub for projects contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.