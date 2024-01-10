en English
Saudi Wildlife Center Advises Caution Following Orca Sightings in Farasan Islands

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Saudi Wildlife Center Advises Caution Following Orca Sightings in Farasan Islands

In an unprecedented event, the Saudi National Center for Wildlife (NCM) has alerted the public to maintain distance from orca whales, following their sightings in the Farasan Islands Reserve in the Jazan region. This announcement came with a video shared by the NCM on social media, underscoring the presence of these intelligent marine mammals in the region.

Orca Whales: The Apex Predators of the Sea

Known for their distinctive black-and-white coloring, orcas, also known as killer whales, belong to the oceanic dolphin family. They play a pivotal role in maintaining the equilibrium of marine ecosystems, acting as apex predators. Their presence in the region is a testament to the health and diversity of the marine life around the Farasan Islands.

A Note of Caution from the NCM

Despite the fascination these creatures may inspire, the NCM advises caution. This recommendation stems from the animals’ large size and unpredictable behavior. Although there have been no recorded incidents of orcas attacking humans, the NCM insists on prudence by recommending against approaching or swimming with them for safety reasons.

Conservation Efforts In The Region

The sighting of these magnificent creatures in the Farasan Islands underscores the importance of conservation efforts. It is a beacon of hope that the local marine ecosystem is thriving, attracting such unique species to its water. The Saudi National Center for Wildlife continues its endeavors to protect and conserve the local fauna and flora, contributing to the richness of biodiversity in the region.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

