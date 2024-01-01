Saudi Space Agency to Host Inaugural Conference on Space Debris

The Saudi Space Agency is gearing up to host its premiere conference addressing the pressing issue of space debris. Titled ‘Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy’, the conference is slated for February 11 in Riyadh. The event hopes to catalyze an international conversation on the challenges presented by space debris, effective governance strategies, and pioneering research, including the role of artificial intelligence in space traffic management.

International Cooperation for Space Sustainability

Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, underscores the event’s mandate to amplify sustainability and international collaboration in space affairs. The two-day program is a joint venture of the Saudi Communications Space and Technology Commission and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. The conference represents the agency’s commitment to bolstering sustainability in space and driving innovative solutions, notably in fortifying international cooperation in space management.

Addressing Challenges of Space Debris

At its core, the conference will delve into the escalating problem of space debris, exploring roadblocks in legislation and policymaking, and focusing on essential adaptations and mitigation strategies. The discussions will culminate in a strategic roadmap to combat the issue, with a special emphasis placed on the potential of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence in managing space traffic.

Saudi Arabia’s Rising Star

This conference is a part of Saudi Arabia’s larger trajectory of growth. The Kingdom’s tourism sector has witnessed a significant surge, registering a record high of SR102.6 billion in visitor spending during the first three quarters of the year. This represents a 53% increase from the same period in 2022, as reported by the Saudi Central Bank. Further, Saudi Arabia is experiencing a boom in entertainment ventures, as evidenced by the investment in HyperSpace, a startup designing digital theme parks. HyperSpace recently launched the ‘House of Hype’ in Riyadh as part of the Riyadh Season, offering a fusion of digital and physical entertainment experiences.