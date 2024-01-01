en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Space Agency to Host Inaugural Conference on Space Debris

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:34 pm EST
Saudi Space Agency to Host Inaugural Conference on Space Debris

The Saudi Space Agency is gearing up to host its premiere conference addressing the pressing issue of space debris. Titled ‘Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy’, the conference is slated for February 11 in Riyadh. The event hopes to catalyze an international conversation on the challenges presented by space debris, effective governance strategies, and pioneering research, including the role of artificial intelligence in space traffic management.

International Cooperation for Space Sustainability

Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, underscores the event’s mandate to amplify sustainability and international collaboration in space affairs. The two-day program is a joint venture of the Saudi Communications Space and Technology Commission and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. The conference represents the agency’s commitment to bolstering sustainability in space and driving innovative solutions, notably in fortifying international cooperation in space management.

Addressing Challenges of Space Debris

At its core, the conference will delve into the escalating problem of space debris, exploring roadblocks in legislation and policymaking, and focusing on essential adaptations and mitigation strategies. The discussions will culminate in a strategic roadmap to combat the issue, with a special emphasis placed on the potential of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence in managing space traffic.

Saudi Arabia’s Rising Star

This conference is a part of Saudi Arabia’s larger trajectory of growth. The Kingdom’s tourism sector has witnessed a significant surge, registering a record high of SR102.6 billion in visitor spending during the first three quarters of the year. This represents a 53% increase from the same period in 2022, as reported by the Saudi Central Bank. Further, Saudi Arabia is experiencing a boom in entertainment ventures, as evidenced by the investment in HyperSpace, a startup designing digital theme parks. HyperSpace recently launched the ‘House of Hype’ in Riyadh as part of the Riyadh Season, offering a fusion of digital and physical entertainment experiences.

0
Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia Sets Record in Visitor Spending as Tourism and Entertainment Sectors Thrive

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Eff ...
@Economy · 1 hour
Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Eff ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Tops Global Sovereign Investors List in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Tops Global Sovereign Investors List in 2023
KFUPM & Net Zero Environmental Services Co. Collaborate to Plant 50,000 Trees

By Hadeel Hashem

KFUPM & Net Zero Environmental Services Co. Collaborate to Plant 50,000 Trees
Saudi Arabia’s PIF Leads Sovereign Wealth Fund Investments in 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Saudi Arabia's PIF Leads Sovereign Wealth Fund Investments in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
1 min
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
1 min
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
3 mins
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
6 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
7 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
7 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
7 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
8 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
11 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app