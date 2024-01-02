en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Space Agency Takes on Global Space Debris Challenge Amid National Growth

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Saudi Space Agency Takes on Global Space Debris Challenge Amid National Growth

The Saudi Space Agency is set to host its first-ever conference, focusing on the globally significant issue of space debris. The two-day event, titled “Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy,” will commence on February 11, 2024, in Riyadh. Orchestrated by the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in partnership with the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, this conference aims to serve as a crucial forum for space industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts.

Addressing the Space Debris Challenge

At the heart of the conference’s agenda is addressing the risks and challenges posed by space debris. Its governance, policy adaptations, and strategies for mitigation will take center stage in the discussions. The event also aims to foster innovative research, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in managing space traffic. Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, underscored the conference’s significance as a landmark in international collaboration and sustainability in space.

Boost in Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Sector

In tandem with these developments in the space sector, Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. A sharp recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Kingdom’s growing allure as a travel destination have led to a record high of SR102.6 billion ($27.36 billion) spent by visitors in the first three quarters of the year. This marks a 53% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Revolutionizing Entertainment with HyperSpace

Further contributing to Saudi Arabia’s growth trajectory is the emergence of innovative entertainment ventures. One such initiative is HyperSpace, a startup that creates digital theme parks in shopping centers. With a $55 million investment from the Riyadh Season initiative and other contributors, HyperSpace’s latest venue, House of Hype, offers a unique blend of gaming, immersive theatre, and interactive content creation. This novel approach to location-based entertainment epitomizes the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation and growth.

0
Saudi Arabia Science & Technology Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saudi Arabia Boosts Tourism and Space Exploration, flynas Records Growth

By Hadeel Hashem

Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Space Agency to Host Inaugural Conference on Space Debris

By Hadeel Hashem

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold ...
@Business · 2 hours
Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Authorities Ramp Up Anti-Drug Efforts; Patisserie Mo Gains Recognition
Saudi Arabia Sets Record in Visitor Spending as Tourism and Entertainment Sectors Thrive

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia Sets Record in Visitor Spending as Tourism and Entertainment Sectors Thrive
Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Efforts

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia: A Mosaic of Development Initiatives and Humanitarian Efforts
Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Arabia Launches Professional Verification Program and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
16 seconds
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
39 seconds
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
1 min
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
2 mins
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
6 mins
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
7 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
8 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
8 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
8 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app