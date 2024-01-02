Saudi Space Agency Takes on Global Space Debris Challenge Amid National Growth

The Saudi Space Agency is set to host its first-ever conference, focusing on the globally significant issue of space debris. The two-day event, titled “Securing the Future Growth of the Global Space Economy,” will commence on February 11, 2024, in Riyadh. Orchestrated by the Saudi Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in partnership with the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs, this conference aims to serve as a crucial forum for space industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts.

Addressing the Space Debris Challenge

At the heart of the conference’s agenda is addressing the risks and challenges posed by space debris. Its governance, policy adaptations, and strategies for mitigation will take center stage in the discussions. The event also aims to foster innovative research, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in managing space traffic. Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, underscored the conference’s significance as a landmark in international collaboration and sustainability in space.

Boost in Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Sector

In tandem with these developments in the space sector, Saudi Arabia’s tourism industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. A sharp recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Kingdom’s growing allure as a travel destination have led to a record high of SR102.6 billion ($27.36 billion) spent by visitors in the first three quarters of the year. This marks a 53% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Revolutionizing Entertainment with HyperSpace

Further contributing to Saudi Arabia’s growth trajectory is the emergence of innovative entertainment ventures. One such initiative is HyperSpace, a startup that creates digital theme parks in shopping centers. With a $55 million investment from the Riyadh Season initiative and other contributors, HyperSpace’s latest venue, House of Hype, offers a unique blend of gaming, immersive theatre, and interactive content creation. This novel approach to location-based entertainment epitomizes the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation and growth.