Saudi Program Signs Agreement for Renewable Water Security Project in Aden, Yemen

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and the Yemeni Selah Foundation for Development have inked a deal to unveil a renewable water security project in the city of Aden, Yemen. Aiming to serve close to 800,000 inhabitants, the initiative involves the drilling and fitting of 10 wells in the Ahmed well field, powered by a newly established 600-kilowatt solar power station.

Boosting Water Production, Reducing Costs

The undertaking seeks to amplify the water production capacity by a significant 36%, and concurrently, alleviate water costs for the local populace. Beyond the immediate benefits, the plan also encompasses imparting training for local technicians to operate the solar power facility, fostering an environment of self-reliance and sustainability.

SDRPY's Broader Development Vision

This project is but a fragment of the SDRPY's overarching mission to uplift the quality of life in Yemen. They have been instrumental in promoting renewable energy and initiating development projects spanning diverse sectors such as education, health, transportation, and agriculture. Through these concerted efforts, the SDRPY is sowing seeds of change and progress in the war-ravaged landscapes of Yemen.

Elsewhere in Saudi Arabia

