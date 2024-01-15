Saudi Orphan’s Digital Platform ‘Muntijuh’ Empowers Underprivileged Youths and Families

From the heart of Madinah, a beacon of hope has emerged in the form of a digital platform named Muntijuh. This innovative project is the brainchild of Awad Al-Rashidi, a Saudi orphan turned history teacher and entrepreneur. Born from Al-Rashidi’s personal experience with social security, the platform’s mission is to provide support and resources to youths and families facing adversities.

Empowering the Underprivileged with Muntijuh

Launched in October 2020, Muntijuh was created in collaboration with the Social Security Office in Madinah. The platform’s unique visual identity system caters to the needs of social security beneficiaries and productive families. It provides a space for these productive families to showcase their products and services, giving them a voice and a medium to reach a wider audience. Alongside this, Muntijuh also offers an array of training sessions and courses to aid beneficiaries in their quest for self-reliance and growth.

A Collaborative Success

Al-Rashidi didn’t stop at the platform’s inception. He expanded his vision by forming strategic partnerships, notably with the International College of Technology in Madinah. This collaboration allowed female students to contribute to the platform while gaining valuable work experience. Moreover, Muntijuh’s success soon caught the attention of stc, leading to a collaboration that included productive families in the Saudi National Day activities in 2021, resulting in impressive sales.

Muntijuh: A Rising Star

Following an agreement with the Riyadh Social Security Office, Muntijuh evolved into a business incubator company. Now a strategic human resources partner, it is on a trajectory of rapid growth. The platform’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. It has been nominated for evaluation by Monshaat, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. An Australian and Omani delegation has also shown interest in this unique initiative.

At the helm of all these achievements is Al-Rashidi, now an entrepreneur and CEO. Despite the time and sacrifices required to nurture Muntijuh, he remains grateful for his family’s support and acknowledges the pivotal role of the Saudi government in facilitating the platform’s development. His journey from social security beneficiary to a successful business owner serves as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of resilience, determination, and creative problem-solving.