Energy

Saudi Ministry of Energy Proposes Strict Penalties for Gas Distribution Violations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
Saudi Ministry of Energy Proposes Strict Penalties for Gas Distribution Violations

The Saudi Ministry of Energy has taken a decisive step toward reinforcing the regulations surrounding the distribution of dry gas and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for residential and commercial use. It has introduced a comprehensive draft table of violations related to the Distribution Law, outlining a spectrum of penalties for any breaches of the law and its associated rules.

A New Wave of Penalties

In an unprecedented move, the draft includes a maximum fine of SR5 million. But the repercussions of violating the law extend beyond monetary fines. Perpetrators may face activity suspension for up to an entire year, license cancellation, and additional daily fines imposed until the violation is fully rectified.

Repeat Offenses and Consequences

Zero tolerance is shown toward repeat offenders. The law allows for the doubling of fines if an offense is repeated within a three-year period. Moreover, violators are obligated to return any benefits or gains acquired through their transgression. Adding weight to the punitive measures, violators could also be required to cover the costs of publishing a summary of their penalties in a local newspaper.

Categorizing Penalties

The proposed penalties have been meticulously categorized into three levels of severity based on specific factors. These factors include the seriousness of the offense, the location and size of the firm, the firm’s revenues, and the consequences of the violation. Major violations include operating gas transportation without a license and failure to comply with various operational conditions.

The primary aim of this draft law is to ensure strict compliance with regulations governing the safe and legal distribution of gas. By introducing stringent penalties, the Ministry is sending a clear message about its commitment to safety and regulation in the energy sector.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

