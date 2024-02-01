Saudi-German Parliamentary Friendship Committee Engages in Diplomatic Discussions in Berlin

At the heart of Berlin, the stronghold of German diplomacy, a delegation from the Saudi-German Parliamentary Friendship Committee, led by Hazza bin Bakr Al-Qahtani, convened with German officials, including Ambassador Christian Buck, the Director General for Political Affairs at the Federal Foreign Office of Germany. The meeting, a testament to the robust bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Germany, saw Ambassador Buck acknowledging Saudi Arabia's significant international role.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The discussions during the meeting revolved around the strong bilateral relations between the two nations. The interaction highlighted Saudi Arabia's impactful role on the international stage, with Ambassador Buck expressing his recognition of the country's significant contributions to global diplomacy.

Exploring Cooperation in Various Sectors

The conversation extended beyond diplomatic ties. It was an opportunity for the committee to explore potential avenues of cooperation across various sectors. This dialogue signifies a joint commitment to a fruitful partnership that transcends borders and sectors.

Historical Milestones: A Tour of the Federal Foreign Office

Following the discussions, the delegation was treated to a tour of the Federal Foreign Office headquarters. They were introduced to the historical milestones that have shaped the German Foreign Office, providing them with a unique insight into the country's diplomatic history.

Engagement with the Arab-German Parliamentary Group

In addition to the meeting with Ambassador Buck, the delegation engaged with the Arab-German Parliamentary Group in the German Parliament, led by Dr. Christoph Ploss. The focus of these discussions was on mutual interests and strengthening parliamentary relations between the Saudi Shura Council and the German Parliament, reaffirming the shared commitment to international cooperation.