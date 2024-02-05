Saudi Falcon Club Promotes Falconry Heritage at World Defense Show

The Saudi Falcon Club, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabian cultural heritage, has marked its presence at the second World Defense Show (WDS_KSA) in Riyadh. The participation of the club in this defense-oriented exposition highlights the intertwining of national identity, cultural pride, and modern defense mechanisms, presenting a unique perspective on the country's traditions and future.

Reviving the Legacy of Falconry

The club's exhibition at the World Defense Show is designed to illuminate the rich tradition of falconry, a practice woven into the fabric of Saudi Arabian cultural history. Falconry, the art of training and hunting with falcons, is seen as a testament to the symbiotic relationship between man and nature. This art form, recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is being promoted by the Saudi Falcon Club at the defense show to raise awareness and appreciation for this ancient sport.

Bringing Falcons to the Forefront

The Saudi Falcon Club's pavilion at the World Defense Show offers insights into the different breeds of falcons, their unique characteristics, and the heritage they represent. The club's aim is not just to publicize annual events related to falconry but also to promote the legacy of the Kingdom's falconers on an international scale. The exhibition is a testament to the club's commitment to raise environmental awareness and promote the sustainable practices associated with falconry.

Preserving Cultural Heritage through Engagement

In parallel to the World Defense Show, the Al Kharj Falcon Competition, organized by the Riyadh Municipality in collaboration with the Saudi Falcon Club, is adding another layer to the cultural experience. Featuring traditional performances, educational workshops, cultural seminars, and heritage sessions, the event reflects the municipality's dedication to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. It serves to engage the community in the ancient sport of falconry, further cementing its place in the cultural narrative of Saudi Arabia.