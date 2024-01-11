Saudi Company Enhances Navigation at the Grand Mosque with Systematic Zonal Division

In a significant move to improve the overall experience for the millions of worshippers who visit annually, the Saudi Postal and Logistics Services Company has launched an initiative to enhance navigation within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards. This initiative entails the division of the mosque and its surrounding areas into coded zones, enabling the precise determination of geographical locations.

The project is part of a broader campaign to modernize and upgrade the infrastructure supporting one of the most prominent religious sites in Islam. The systematic zonal division is aimed at assisting both worshippers and employees in navigating through the vast mosque complex. The scheme considers the unique layout and scale of the mosque, with an aim to create a more efficient and user-friendly environment.

The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has collaborated with the Saudi Postal and Logistics Company on this effort. It's a strategic move designed to enhance the performance, distribution of personnel, and uphold the highest standards of services provided across the mosque. By delineating the Grand Mosque into coded zones, the initiative facilitates easy guidance for worshippers and workers alike, providing a well-structured system for navigation and clear spatial descriptions.

In addition to this, Saudi Arabia has announced a series of facilities for Umrah pilgrims. These include allowing citizens to invite their friends from abroad to visit the Kingdom and undertake Umrah, abolishing the requirement for women pilgrims to be escorted by male guardians, and permitting expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to apply for a tourist visa and perform Umrah. These measures are expected to further improve the experience for those visiting this significant religious site.