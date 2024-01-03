en English
Saudi-Based 2P Inks Major Contract with University Medical City of King Saud University

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Saudi-Based 2P Inks Major Contract with University Medical City of King Saud University

Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co (2P), a Saudi-based technological powerhouse, has inked a substantial contract to manage the health information systems at the University Medical City of King Saud University. The contract, officially announced on October 8, 2023, and signed into effect on January 3, 2024, carries a heft of 58,954,237.59 Saudi Riyals, including Value Added Tax (VAT).

Comprehensive Suite of Services

2P’s responsibility spans an all-inclusive array of services. This includes software and application services, database services, business intelligence services, and information and operation center services. The contract also extends to network services, digital communications, and information security. User technical support, educational media services, technical and quality project office services, and knowledge transfer services also form part of the ambitious project.

Positive Financial Impact

The 36-month contract is expected to bring a wave of financial prosperity to 2P. The fiscal outcomes for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026 are expected to witness a positive surge because of this deal. The contract specifically pertains to the Electronic System for Integrated Health Information (e-SiHi) at King Saud University Medical City (KSUMC).

Transparency in the Deal

Adding to its credibility, the agreement does not involve any related parties, thereby indicating an arm’s length transaction and transparency in the deal. The total value of the project, including VAT, is a staggering SAR 58.95 million. The announcement of the deal was made on January 3, 2024.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

