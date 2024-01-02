en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil behemoth of Saudi Arabia, is reportedly in advanced discussions with Rongsheng Petrochemical, a private Chinese firm, over a potential 50% stake acquisition in Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical Co, a subsidiary of Rongsheng. This information was unveiled in a statement by Rongsheng Petrochemical to the Shenzhen stock exchange, following a memorandum of understanding inked earlier this week.

A Key Move in the Petrochemical Industry

Saudi Aramco is also contemplating an investment in the Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF), situated in Jubail Industrial City, with a production capacity of 305,000 barrels per day. If this deal materializes, it would signify the first instance of a private Chinese firm investing in a major Saudi refining asset. The ongoing negotiations between the companies also encompass plans for expanding the Saudi refinery and upgrading its products. However, the final investment decisions will hinge on due diligence undertaken on both Ningbo Zhongjin and SASREF by their respective potential investors.

Continuing a Trend

This prospective deal follows a precedent set in March, when Aramco agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Rongsheng as part of a 20-year crude oil supply deal with Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp. This agreement was concluded in July at a valuation of $3.4 billion. Aramco has also been in discussions to secure a 10% stake in Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co and has announced plans to become a strategic investor in Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, another private Chinese refiner.

Implications for the Future

The potential stake acquisitions in Ningbo Zhongjin and SASREF underscore Saudi Aramco’s strategy to increase its global footprint, particularly in China, one of the fastest-growing energy markets. These negotiations also reflect a growing trend of partnerships between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian buyers, aiming to secure long-term market shares in an increasingly competitive global oil landscape. The final decision, pending due diligence, will undoubtedly have significant implications for the global petrochemical industry.

0
Business China Saudi Arabia
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US Fintech Firms Broaden Horizons, Include Fixed-Income Products

By BNN Correspondents

Leth Sails Towards Global Expansion with Inchcape Partnership

By Hadeel Hashem

India's Sugar Production Declines by 7.7% in Early 2023-24 Season

By Dil Bar Irshad

SFC Energy B.V. Secures Official Recognition for Electrotechnical Testing and Certification

By Justice Nwafor

TomCo Energy PLC Successfully Raises GBP 50,000 through Share Subscrip ...
@Business · 2 mins
TomCo Energy PLC Successfully Raises GBP 50,000 through Share Subscrip ...
heart comment 0
Deutsche EuroShop AG Announces Purchase of Treasury Shares

By Wojciech Zylm

Deutsche EuroShop AG Announces Purchase of Treasury Shares
Goa Government Streamlines Policies to Boost Industrial Growth and Investment

By Rafia Tasleem

Goa Government Streamlines Policies to Boost Industrial Growth and Investment
David Lockwood vs Sharps: A Landmark Battle for Gig Worker Rights

By Waqas Arain

David Lockwood vs Sharps: A Landmark Battle for Gig Worker Rights
D-Wave Quantum Inc’s Stock Price Experiences a Dip Despite Rising Annual Sales

By Momen Zellmi

D-Wave Quantum Inc's Stock Price Experiences a Dip Despite Rising Annual Sales
Latest Headlines
World News
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
2 mins
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
2 mins
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
2 mins
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
2 mins
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
3 mins
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman's Journey Living with a Brain Tumour
3 mins
Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman's Journey Living with a Brain Tumour
Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'
3 mins
Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'
Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll
3 mins
Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
3 mins
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
33 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app