Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy Stake in Chinese Petrochemical Company

Saudi Aramco, the state-owned oil behemoth of Saudi Arabia, is reportedly in advanced discussions with Rongsheng Petrochemical, a private Chinese firm, over a potential 50% stake acquisition in Ningbo Zhongjin Petrochemical Co, a subsidiary of Rongsheng. This information was unveiled in a statement by Rongsheng Petrochemical to the Shenzhen stock exchange, following a memorandum of understanding inked earlier this week.

A Key Move in the Petrochemical Industry

Saudi Aramco is also contemplating an investment in the Saudi Aramco Jubail Refinery Company (SASREF), situated in Jubail Industrial City, with a production capacity of 305,000 barrels per day. If this deal materializes, it would signify the first instance of a private Chinese firm investing in a major Saudi refining asset. The ongoing negotiations between the companies also encompass plans for expanding the Saudi refinery and upgrading its products. However, the final investment decisions will hinge on due diligence undertaken on both Ningbo Zhongjin and SASREF by their respective potential investors.

Continuing a Trend

This prospective deal follows a precedent set in March, when Aramco agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Rongsheng as part of a 20-year crude oil supply deal with Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp. This agreement was concluded in July at a valuation of $3.4 billion. Aramco has also been in discussions to secure a 10% stake in Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co and has announced plans to become a strategic investor in Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, another private Chinese refiner.

Implications for the Future

The potential stake acquisitions in Ningbo Zhongjin and SASREF underscore Saudi Aramco’s strategy to increase its global footprint, particularly in China, one of the fastest-growing energy markets. These negotiations also reflect a growing trend of partnerships between Middle Eastern oil producers and Asian buyers, aiming to secure long-term market shares in an increasingly competitive global oil landscape. The final decision, pending due diligence, will undoubtedly have significant implications for the global petrochemical industry.