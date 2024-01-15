en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: A Leap Towards Global Entertainment Leadership

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: A Leap Towards Global Entertainment Leadership

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 is taking concrete shape as the Kingdom successfully secures the rights to host the Riyadh Expo 2030 and the World Cup 2034. These achievements mark the dawn of a new era in the Kingdom, one that is focused on transforming it into a global entertainment hub.

Partnering for Progress

To realize this vision, Saudi Arabia is joining forces with expert firms like WhiteWater, a leader in aquatic amenity design and manufacturing. The company’s Icon Tower, a prominent feature of Meryal Waterpark in Qatar, is a testament to the groundbreaking engineering feats it can accomplish. The tower holds two world records: for having 12 water slides originating from a single tower and for housing the tallest water slide in the world.

Designing for the Future

The Icon Tower’s design incorporates practical elements that enhance guest circulation and comfort. These include pedestrian elevators and water-filled transition tubs for seamless rider transfers. The engineering process behind such attractions is a blend of meticulous planning, simulations, and safety considerations, such as wind effects and temperature management.

Creating a Leisure Market

The development of such world-class attractions is part of Saudi Arabia’s larger strategy to expand its leisure market. This strategy involves the creation of over 24 theme parks and 420 entertainment centers, all aimed at improving the quality of life within the Kingdom and setting new global entertainment benchmarks.

With the support of firms like WhiteWater, Saudi Arabia is well on its way to becoming a leading player in the global entertainment and leisure industry.

0
Economy Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
1 min ago
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
In the realm of global economics, assessing a nation’s trade balance— the difference between its import and export activities— is essential. The latest trade data reveals a significant shift in the economic landscape. The trade deficit, a key indicator of economic health, has shown a reduction, narrowing to $19.8 billion from the previous month’s deficit
Trade Deficit Narrows to $19.8 Billion: Implications and Insights
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
6 mins ago
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
Tusk's Stance on EU-Ukraine Trade Deal Stirs Debate
10 mins ago
Tusk's Stance on EU-Ukraine Trade Deal Stirs Debate
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
1 min ago
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
India's Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years
2 mins ago
India's Remarkable Strides in Poverty Reduction: 240 Million Lifted from Poverty in Nine Years
Ras al-Ain Grapples with Soaring Vegetable Prices
5 mins ago
Ras al-Ain Grapples with Soaring Vegetable Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
35 seconds
Blac Chyna and Rob Lowe Celebrate Sobriety Milestones, Inspiring Fans
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
55 seconds
Fawad Alam Quashes Retirement Rumors, Plans Return to Pakistan
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
57 seconds
French Education Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera Under Fire for Private Schooling Controversy
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
1 min
Siriki Dembele Impresses Birmingham City's New Manager in Recent Match
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
1 min
UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – A Dynamic Start to 2024's MMA Action
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
1 min
Gujarat CM Dedicates National Security Projects: A Boost for India's Internal Security Infrastructure
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
1 min
Poll Reveals Strong Republican Support for Trump Despite Controversies
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
1 min
Bordeaux-Begles Dominates Saracens in Champions Cup Clash
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
1 min
U.S. Federal Deficit Soars Past $33 Trillion: A Deep Dive into Federal Spending Priorities
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
19 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
28 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
28 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
42 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
47 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app