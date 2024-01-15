Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: A Leap Towards Global Entertainment Leadership

Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 is taking concrete shape as the Kingdom successfully secures the rights to host the Riyadh Expo 2030 and the World Cup 2034. These achievements mark the dawn of a new era in the Kingdom, one that is focused on transforming it into a global entertainment hub.

Partnering for Progress

To realize this vision, Saudi Arabia is joining forces with expert firms like WhiteWater, a leader in aquatic amenity design and manufacturing. The company’s Icon Tower, a prominent feature of Meryal Waterpark in Qatar, is a testament to the groundbreaking engineering feats it can accomplish. The tower holds two world records: for having 12 water slides originating from a single tower and for housing the tallest water slide in the world.

Designing for the Future

The Icon Tower’s design incorporates practical elements that enhance guest circulation and comfort. These include pedestrian elevators and water-filled transition tubs for seamless rider transfers. The engineering process behind such attractions is a blend of meticulous planning, simulations, and safety considerations, such as wind effects and temperature management.

Creating a Leisure Market

The development of such world-class attractions is part of Saudi Arabia’s larger strategy to expand its leisure market. This strategy involves the creation of over 24 theme parks and 420 entertainment centers, all aimed at improving the quality of life within the Kingdom and setting new global entertainment benchmarks.

With the support of firms like WhiteWater, Saudi Arabia is well on its way to becoming a leading player in the global entertainment and leisure industry.