Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program: A Year of Strategic Partnerships and Future Promises

In 2023, Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program inked 20 agreements and strategic partnerships with entities spanning government, private, and non-profit sectors, mobilizing an impressive $213 million in investment opportunities. The primary mandate of these collaborations is to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of amplifying the quality of life for its residents across diverse sectors.

Advertisment

Key Collaborations and Objectives

Among the notable partnerships include those with the Human Rights Commission, the Martyrs and Wounded Prisoners and Missing Persons Fund, and the Eastern Province Municipality. The focus of these unions is to augment services, the urban environment, and to diversify tourism and entertainment. Projects such as Marjan Island and the King Abdullah Cultural Center in Dammam are under development, while the King Salman Park Real Estate Fund is expected to uplift the real estate sector.

Boosting Sports, Arts, and Culture

Advertisment

Further, the program champions sports, arts, culture, and hobbies by facilitating spaces through the hobby portal Hawi. The private sector, represented by Al Othaim Investment Company, plays a significant role in promoting cultural, artistic, and heritage activities. On the non-profit front, the program collaborates with the Charity Orphans Care Foundation Ekhaa to rehabilitate drug-addicted orphans, underlining the devastating effects of narcotics. The Quality of Life Program is also pivotal in raising hobby awareness and supporting recovering addicts with hobby clubs and communication skills development.

The Expo 2030 Impact

Saudi Arabia's successful bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh is predicted to stimulate economic and social benefits, with sustainable and innovative practices in infrastructure, energy, and urban planning. Expo 2030 is projected to attract a multitude of visitors, increase GDP growth, employment, and investment flows, and strengthen sectors like tourism, construction, and services. The Kingdom has already begun experiencing the positive impacts of its expo bid, with long-term benefits anticipated from the related infrastructure projects.

Lastly, the third Saudi Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh will shed light on property trends, innovations, and sustainable solutions, with more than 300 speakers from 85 countries discussing the future of real estate and its role in economic and social development.