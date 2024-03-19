Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions Spearheads Global Anime Revolution, Aims for Cultural Exchange

Recent developments have positioned Saudi Arabia as a formidable force in the global manga and anime industry, thanks to the efforts of Manga Productions, a subsidiary of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's MiSK Foundation. This strategic move not only signifies a shift from being a content consumer to a creator but also aims at fostering cultural exchange on a global scale.

Emergence of a New Creative Powerhouse

Manga Productions, under the leadership of CEO Dr. Essam Bukhary, has taken significant strides in nurturing local talent and creating content that resonates on a global level. With over 4,000 Saudis trained in various aspects of manga, anime, and video game creation, the company is laying the groundwork for a vibrant creative industry within the Kingdom. This initiative is part of a broader mission to inspire the 'heroes of tomorrow' by investing in the kingdom's youth and unleashing their creative potential.

Education and Empowerment through Manga

One of the most ambitious projects to date involves introducing manga classes to 3.5 million Saudi students. This initiative, a collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education, aims to cultivate creativity and team-building skills among young Saudis. Bukhary emphasizes the importance of investing in the creative minds of the younger generation to foster a culture of innovation and critical thinking, crucial skills in the era of artificial intelligence and big data.

Global Ambitions and Cultural Exchange

Manga Productions has already made waves on the international stage with the release of 'The Journey,' a movie that showcases Saudi storytelling to a global audience. The company's vision extends beyond commercial success; it seeks to introduce the world to Saudi culture through its unique narratives. With the upcoming release of 'Asateer Future's Folktales' Season Two and the revival of the anime series 'Grendizer,' Manga Productions is poised to become a leader in the creative content ecosystem. CEO Bukhary envisions the company as a pioneer in the industry, akin to Aramco's role in the oil sector, driven by the passion and dreams of young Saudi talents.