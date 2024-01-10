Saudi Arabia’s First Written Civil Code: A Step Towards Achieving Vision 2030

In a significant stride towards becoming an investment hub, Saudi Arabia has promulgated its first written civil code. The move, which came into effect on December 16, is part of the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan. The initiative aims to diversify the economy from its traditional reliance on oil and gas while ensuring a surge in foreign direct investment (FDI) by establishing legal clarity and predictability in commercial disputes.

From Discretion to Guidelines

Historically, Saudi judges had unrestrained authority to rule on commercial disputes, referring to Islamic law as a guideline. This approach often led to investor uncertainty due to its unpredictable nature. The newly introduced civil code, inspired by Egypt’s 1849 civil law — a derivative of the Napoleonic Code — mandates judges to adhere to set legal guidelines. This shift is anticipated to instil confidence among foreign investors, providing them with a clearer roadmap to navigate through legal disputes.

Modern Provisions for Enhanced Investor Confidence

The new civil code includes modern provisions to facilitate foreign investment. It covers clearer shareholder agreements, the right to sue for loss of profit, and defined damages in contracts. These additions are aimed at fostering an investment-friendly environment to realize the kingdom’s target of securing $100 billion in FDI by 2030.

Cautious Optimism Among Global Investors

Despite the promising legal reform, some investors are treading cautiously, waiting to observe how the law operates in practice. A segment of global investors prefers to rely on British law and arbitration clauses to govern their contracts to circumvent potential bias in Saudi courts. With FDI inflows standing at under $33 billion in 2022, it remains to be seen whether the new civil code will expedite the kingdom’s progress towards its 2030 FDI target.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 paints a picture of a diversified economy with a robust private sector and reduced dependence on oil. With the enactment of the first written civil code, the kingdom has taken a significant step in that direction. However, the effectiveness of this law in attracting foreign investment and its on-ground implementation are the key factors that will determine the success of this legal reform.