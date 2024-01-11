Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Development Co & Kun Investment Holding Announce Joint Venture for Aman Hegra Project

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Development Company and Kun Investment Holding have formed a strategic alliance to launch the Aman Hegra hospitality and residential project in AlUla, marking an important milestone in the country’s burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector. The development, under the stewardship of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, is set to include a 42-key hotel and 30 branded residences sprawled across an impressive eight million square meters of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Joint Venture with A Global Vision

With 80% stake owned by Kun Investment Holding and the remaining 20% by AlUla Development Company, the joint venture promises to augment AlUla’s tourism allure. The financial intricacies and construction timeline have yet to be unveiled. The Aman Hegra project, nevertheless, aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework for the country’s long-term development and diversification.

Aman Hegra: A Blend of Elegance and History

Known for their exquisite locations and unparalleled service, Aman, one of the world’s most exclusive hotel groups, will be launching five hotels in Saudi Arabia, including the Aman Hegra. Aman’s CEO, Vladislav Doronin, expressed a deep sense of renewal upon his visit to Saudi Arabia and aims to bring a pioneering experience to Aman guests in the Kingdom.

AlUla: A Hub of Cultural and Environmental Progress

Beyond the Aman Hegra project, AlUla has witnessed a flurry of activities, from environmental strides by the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to cultural events like the AlUla on Wheels retro roller disco. The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has made considerable strides towards achieving its environmental goals, removing over 45 million kg of waste and planting a million wild trees. Meanwhile, the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission organized a symposium as part of the Writers and Readers Festival, emphasizing the importance of literary narrative in preserving history.