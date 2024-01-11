en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Development Co & Kun Investment Holding Announce Joint Venture for Aman Hegra Project

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Development Co & Kun Investment Holding Announce Joint Venture for Aman Hegra Project

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Development Company and Kun Investment Holding have formed a strategic alliance to launch the Aman Hegra hospitality and residential project in AlUla, marking an important milestone in the country’s burgeoning tourism and hospitality sector. The development, under the stewardship of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, is set to include a 42-key hotel and 30 branded residences sprawled across an impressive eight million square meters of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Joint Venture with A Global Vision

With 80% stake owned by Kun Investment Holding and the remaining 20% by AlUla Development Company, the joint venture promises to augment AlUla’s tourism allure. The financial intricacies and construction timeline have yet to be unveiled. The Aman Hegra project, nevertheless, aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic framework for the country’s long-term development and diversification.

Aman Hegra: A Blend of Elegance and History

Known for their exquisite locations and unparalleled service, Aman, one of the world’s most exclusive hotel groups, will be launching five hotels in Saudi Arabia, including the Aman Hegra. Aman’s CEO, Vladislav Doronin, expressed a deep sense of renewal upon his visit to Saudi Arabia and aims to bring a pioneering experience to Aman guests in the Kingdom.

AlUla: A Hub of Cultural and Environmental Progress

Beyond the Aman Hegra project, AlUla has witnessed a flurry of activities, from environmental strides by the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority to cultural events like the AlUla on Wheels retro roller disco. The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority has made considerable strides towards achieving its environmental goals, removing over 45 million kg of waste and planting a million wild trees. Meanwhile, the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission organized a symposium as part of the Writers and Readers Festival, emphasizing the importance of literary narrative in preserving history.

0
Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Saudi Arabia

See more
2 hours ago
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, has been actively involved in the meetings for the Ninth Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China. Discussions have been conducted on various topics, including the approval of a new logo and mascot for the Harbin 2025 Asian
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
7 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
7 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona Eyes Victory, Xavi Hernandez Praises Saudi Hospitality
5 hours ago
Spanish Super Cup Final: Barcelona Eyes Victory, Xavi Hernandez Praises Saudi Hospitality
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
7 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
7 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
26 seconds
Clash over 'Maharani' Shoot in J&K Assembly: Abdullah vs. Mehta
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
4 mins
Dorset Councillor Bill Pipe Censured for Disrespectful Mimicry, Ordered to Undergo Diversity Training
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
6 mins
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
7 mins
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
10 mins
League One Disruptions: Fan Protest and Medical Emergency Cause Chaos
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
12 mins
COVID-19 Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Urges Continued Vigilance
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
16 mins
Buckingham Palace Considered Regency amidst Queen's Deteriorating Health: New Book Reveals
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
16 mins
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Appointed Chairwoman of Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
19 mins
Weekend News Roundup: Policy Changes, Legal Rulings, Diplomacy, and Scientific Breakthroughs
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
59 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
1 hour
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app