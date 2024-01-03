en English
Aviation

Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Saudi Arabian Low-Cost Airline flynas Plans Historic Public Listing

The Saudi Arabian low-cost airline, flynas, is preparing to make aviation history in Saudi Arabia as it plans to be the first airline to be publicly listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange. Founded in 2007 and operating as a subsidiary of National Air Services, flynas has emerged as a significant presence in the aviation market. It offers domestic flights within Saudi Arabia and regional and international flights to various destinations in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

A Hybrid Operation Model

Unlike traditional low-cost carriers, flynas operates on a hybrid model, offering business class seating. This unique approach has distinguished it from its competitors and contributed to its growth and popularity. The decision to go public indicates its confidence in its business model and its growth ambitions.

Exceptional Performance in 2023

flynas reported an exceptional performance in 2023. It saw a historic surge in passenger numbers, acquired 19 new aircraft, and launched 57 new destinations. The CEO, Bander Almohanna, expressed his optimism about the strategic growth and expansion plans which include doubling the fleet size and striking a significant agreement with Airbus for the acquisition of 30 new A320neo aircraft.

Record-Breaking Year

The airline experienced a record-breaking year in 2023, carrying over 11 million passengers, which represented a growth of more than 28% compared to 2022. Flynas took delivery of almost 20 aircraft during the year, resulting in a 22% increase in seats in its network. The airline’s flight route network grew by 57 destinations to 10 countries during 2023, and it opened a base at Medina Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

Future Growth Aspirations

flynas plans to increase its order book to 250 aircraft and aims to enable Saudi Arabia to have 250 international destinations, accommodating 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists by 2030. These ambitious plans signal the airline’s confidence in its future growth and its commitment to contributing to the expansion of the Saudi aviation sector.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

