Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint, Monitors Airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthis

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint, Monitors Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthis

In a significant development, Saudi Arabia has issued a statement reacting to the recent airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The kingdom, through its foreign ministry, has urged restraint and advised against any escalation in the conflict. The airstrikes, conducted by the United States and Britain, have prompted Saudi Arabia to keep a close eye on the situation with considerable apprehension.

US and UK Lead Airstrikes on Houthis

The airstrikes were targeted at positions associated with the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The White House, in conjunction with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, confirmed their countries’ involvement in the airstrikes. These military actions reflect an escalating international involvement in the ongoing conflict.

Joint Statement from International Governments

A joint statement was also released by the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, UK, and US. The statement supported the precision strikes on the Houthis, intending to disrupt and degrade their capabilities. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin echoed this sentiment in his comments regarding the airstrikes.

Saudi Arabia Urges Restraint

Reacting to these developments, Saudi Arabia expressed its concern and advised the US and its allies to exercise restraint and avoid escalation. The kingdom’s stance underlines the importance of maintaining stability in the region, especially in light of the military actions taken by these Western powers.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

