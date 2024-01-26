Saudi Arabia Unveils Bonded Zones Rules to Boost Global Trade

The Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has rolled out fresh regulations for the establishment and operations of Bonded Zones within the Kingdom. This move is part of a strategic plan to enhance trade efficiency and position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.

Streamlining Trade Activities with Bonded Zones

Bonded Zones, as outlined in the new regulations, are specialized customs areas. They will serve as storage facilities for importers, exporters, and logistics companies. The unique advantage they offer lies in the suspension of customs duties and taxes. This means that these charges will only apply when the goods are released into the local market or re-exported, creating a flexible and efficient trading environment.

Regulatory Guidance for Bonded Zones

The newly introduced Bonded Zones Rules provide a comprehensive legal framework that details the processes for obtaining licenses, the necessary conditions for license applications, and the specific requirements for operating within these zones. They also demarcate the responsibilities of zone operators and offer clarity on the oversight and regulatory powers of ZATCA over these zones.

Driving Towards a Global Logistics Hub

The introduction of these Bonded Zones is a significant step towards achieving Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global logistics center. By facilitating trade and improving liquidity management, these zones are poised to support the Kingdom's strategic plan and contribute to its economic growth. The Bonded Zones Rules are accessible on the ZATCA website, and the announcement serves to inform interested parties about the new regulations.