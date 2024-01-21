Saudi Arabia to Localize Quarter of Engineering Professions by 2024

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a policy to localize 25 percent of engineering professions by July 21, 2024. This directive, led by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, will influence private sector firms employing five or more engineers. The strategy's primary objective is to develop engaging and rewarding employment opportunities for Saudi nationals, regardless of gender, across the country.

Boosting National Employment

The move, expected to generate more than 16,000 job openings in the engineering sector, is part of the Kingdom's broader strategy to 'Saudiize' professions, thereby enhancing the career prospects for its citizens while simultaneously reducing the unemployment rate. This initiative not only contributes to the economic growth of the nation but also aligns with the government's vision of prioritizing local talent.

Enforcement and Implementation

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing will oversee the implementation of the decision, ensuring its alignment with labor market requirements and engineering specialization. This initiative is an integral part of the government's efforts to boost labor market participation and specialization within the engineering sector.

Incentives for Private Sector

Private sector companies will benefit from incentives and support programs, aiding in the recruitment and continuous employment of Saudi nationals. This includes support for attracting and seeking suitable workers, training and qualification procedures, and the recruitment and career continuation process. They will also receive priority in benefiting from nationalization support programs and employment programs through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).

This ambitious move is expected to reshape the engineering landscape in Saudi Arabia, striking a balance between the need for specialized skills and the demand for job opportunities for Saudi nationals. More importantly, it establishes a precedent for other sectors to follow, potentially leading to a more self-reliant and sustainable economy.