en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Saudi Arabia to Launch Innovative Flying Taxi Service for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Saudi Arabia to Launch Innovative Flying Taxi Service for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

In a bold leap towards the future, Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch a flying taxi service aimed at enriching the travel experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The service will shuttle pilgrims from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to Makkah, a move that is expected to revolutionize the transportation sector in the country.

Revolutionizing Pilgrimage with Innovation

Saudi Airlines, demonstrating a keen interest in this groundbreaking initiative, plans to purchase 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Known as Lilium jets, these German-made aircraft are designed to transport passengers directly from the airport to their accommodations in Makkah, enhancing comfort and expediency.

The aircraft, capable of carrying four to six passengers, are environmentally friendly and can cover a maximum distance of 250 km. This innovative step not only aims to improve the air transport sector in the kingdom but also bolsters the sustainability of the tourism sector through emissions-free aviation.

Trials and Milestones

According to Minister of Transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, trial operations for the flying taxis are anticipated to commence during the Hajj pilgrimage in the near future. However, the service will not be operational within the current year.

The successful test flight of the eVTOL aircraft has been lauded as a significant achievement in Saudi aviation. Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, underscored the industry’s increasing contribution to the nation’s GDP and the creation of new job opportunities in the Kingdom.

Surge in Pilgrimage Attendance

In the context of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a substantial increase in attendance. In the previous year, nearly 2 million pilgrims attended Hajj, with 750,000 utilizing the Haramain High-Speed railway. Moreover, a record-breaking 13.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in 2023, marking a 58% increase from the previous year. This figure, as stated by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, is the highest number of international pilgrims ever recorded.

The implementation of the flying taxi service, combined with the recent surge in pilgrimage attendance, demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and its continuous efforts to enhance the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

0
Aviation Saudi Arabia Transportation
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
6 mins ago
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
A shocking breach of safety and security transpired at Gatwick Airport when Mistura Alade, a 45-year-old woman, and an unidentified minor attempted to board a flight to Milan with an invalid passport. The passport did not meet the EU travel requirement of having at least three months of validity, resulting in the duo being removed
Woman Breaches Gatwick Airport Security, Assaults Staff in Failed Boarding Attempt
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
21 mins ago
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
26 mins ago
Passenger Assaults First Officer on Delayed IndiGo Flight, Leads to Arrest
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
15 mins ago
T'Way Air Flight 216's Near Miss: A Collision and Fiery Emergency Landing
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
16 mins ago
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Organizational Changes
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
20 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max Crisis Continues to Unfold: The Long Road to Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
12 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
16 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
20 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
24 seconds
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
27 seconds
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
29 seconds
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
30 seconds
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
38 seconds
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
40 seconds
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
20 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
41 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app