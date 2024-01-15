Saudi Arabia to Launch Innovative Flying Taxi Service for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

In a bold leap towards the future, Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch a flying taxi service aimed at enriching the travel experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The service will shuttle pilgrims from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah to Makkah, a move that is expected to revolutionize the transportation sector in the country.

Revolutionizing Pilgrimage with Innovation

Saudi Airlines, demonstrating a keen interest in this groundbreaking initiative, plans to purchase 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Known as Lilium jets, these German-made aircraft are designed to transport passengers directly from the airport to their accommodations in Makkah, enhancing comfort and expediency.

The aircraft, capable of carrying four to six passengers, are environmentally friendly and can cover a maximum distance of 250 km. This innovative step not only aims to improve the air transport sector in the kingdom but also bolsters the sustainability of the tourism sector through emissions-free aviation.

Trials and Milestones

According to Minister of Transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, trial operations for the flying taxis are anticipated to commence during the Hajj pilgrimage in the near future. However, the service will not be operational within the current year.

The successful test flight of the eVTOL aircraft has been lauded as a significant achievement in Saudi aviation. Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, underscored the industry’s increasing contribution to the nation’s GDP and the creation of new job opportunities in the Kingdom.

Surge in Pilgrimage Attendance

In the context of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, Saudi Arabia has witnessed a substantial increase in attendance. In the previous year, nearly 2 million pilgrims attended Hajj, with 750,000 utilizing the Haramain High-Speed railway. Moreover, a record-breaking 13.5 million international pilgrims performed Umrah in 2023, marking a 58% increase from the previous year. This figure, as stated by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, is the highest number of international pilgrims ever recorded.

The implementation of the flying taxi service, combined with the recent surge in pilgrimage attendance, demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to innovation and its continuous efforts to enhance the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.