Saudi Arabia to Hire Thousands of Pakistani Drivers in 2024: A Deep Dive

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced a significant surge of employment opportunities for Pakistani expatriates, presenting approximately 2,000 openings for personal drivers and around 2,900 for truck drivers in the year 2024. The job positions span across various major cities, providing a variety of roles in the transportation sector, including taxi services, chauffeuring, and corporate transport. The roles, often involving luxury car transport for companies or individual clients, offer salaries ranging from 1,000 to 2,200 Saudi Riyal.

Additional Benefits for Employees

Notably, these driving positions are accompanied by an array of additional benefits, including free accommodation, food, tickets, medical coverage, health insurance, and transportation. These incentives reflect the Kingdom’s appreciation for the expertise and dedication of Pakistani drivers, who, like other expatriate workers, have long sought employment opportunities and better economic prospects in Saudi Arabia.

Ties Between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

The strong diplomatic relations and cooperative endeavors between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia form the bedrock of these opportunities. Remittances from Pakistani nationals working in Saudi Arabia underline this enduring connection. Last year alone, $540.3 million was sent back to Pakistan, underlining the significant economic contribution of Pakistani workers in the Arab nation.

How to Apply?

Potential applicants can capitalize on these employment opportunities by applying through the Saudi Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment’s website. The deadline for application submission varies, with some positions closing as early as 4th January 2024. The preferred educational qualifications for these roles range from Matric to Intermediate, and some positions may require additional skills like proficiency in English and driving.